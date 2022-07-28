BLUETTI AC500 is to Hit The Shelf

A fully upgraded successor to help users achieve power independence

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2021, BLUETTI firstly revealed the modular solar power station – AC300 and LFP battery module-B300, which soon became popular throughout the portable solar storage industry. Only one year later, an even more powerful successor-AC500+B300S combo is going to be released on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Scroll down for specific information.

Quick Overview of BLUETTI AC500

1. AC500 is 100% modular and compatible with B300 and B300S battery packs for a mind-blowing capacity of up to 18,432Wh.

2. A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) to cover the power needs in most cases even for high-power electronics.

3. Connecting with at least 2*B300S and charging via AC and PV simultaneously allows an 8,000W max input. 0-100% charging only takes 1.8~2.3 hours, significantly saving the charging time.

4. Nine charging ways available, simply choose any one preferred.

5. Built-in advanced BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher security and longer lifespan.

6. Split Phase Bonding Function, connect two AC500s to double the capacity, voltage, and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/6,000W (a Fusion Box Pro is required and sold separately) .

7. Monitor and control at the fingertips with BLUETTI APP. Users can enjoy the latest firmware by OTA update over Wi-Fi directly.

8. Weight/ Dimensions: 66.2lbs (30Kg)/ 20.5×12.8×14.1in (520×325×358mm).

Impressive Power - A Huge Leap Forward

When it comes to AC output, people must be surprised by the 5,000W continuous AC output and 10,000W surge to meet their every need. Investing in such a solar-powered monster might be the most brilliant move for creating backup power at home. It's able to power all the household appliances without any fuss, such as dryers, refrigerators, coffee makers, and more.

Expandable Capacity - Out of Imagination

Each AC500 welcomes up to six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. Thanks to the Fusion Box Pro, users can connect two AC500s in series to boast up to a 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity! Making it a solid power center to run the home essentials for days or weeks. With enough solar panels, customers can literally realize power independence, unlimited energy supply will be available for the entire house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.

LiFePO4 - Charge Safer, Last Longer

BLUETTI adopts a safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most power stations and power banks use in the market, the LiFePO4 battery type offers optimal performance, customers can expect to live with it for over 10 years.

Multiple Charging Options - Highly Flexible, Incredibly Fast

Charging a power monster doesn't have to be time-consuming. AC500 can be charged by AC, solar, generator, lead-acid battery, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and users can efficiently charge the AC500 as speedy as 1 hour with a max. 8,000W input.

Charging time for AC500 with two B300S (for reference ONLY):

a. 3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours

b. 5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours

c. 8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.2 hour

24/7 UPS - Added Peace of Mind

Given the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system, there's no need to worry about losing data or hardware damage in the event of a power outage since it can automatically detect the blackout the moment it occurs and provide power supply as soon as 20ms that no one can even be aware of. It actually matters a lot, especially for those who live in rural areas where power failure happens now and again.

BLUETTI App - Monitor And Control at Fingertips

With BLUETTI App, customers can remotely control AC500 at home at any time with just a cell phone. Making it easy and convenient to power it on and off, check the SOC (state of charge), and OTA update the firmware to the latest version from merely the palm of the hand.

Availability

BLUETTI AC500&B300S will be soon announced on Indiegogo. Now people can subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter to keep up with the latest information on AC500&B300S and importantly, be eligible to get an early bird price.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/ac500b300s.

