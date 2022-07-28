Health iPASS Announces Upgraded Partnership with NextGen

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health iPASS, a patient payment, intake, and check-in software company acquired by Sphere in late 2020 announces today its upgraded partnership with NextGen, a leading healthcare solutions provider with a focus on ambulatory care.

Health iPASS previously integrated with NextGen via a third-party application, but the most recent partnership enables a direct integration, which unlocks additional Health iPASS services and features for NextGen users. Health iPASS will now be available in the NextGen API marketplace, which focuses on application program interface (API) developer organizations compatible with NextGen for seamless integration.

Health iPASS offers a full product suite that boosts patient payments from pre-arrival to post insurance adjudication via a 100% mobile check-in platform. Health iPASS also offers in-office check-in options for those who prefer to check-in and pay in person. "Health iPASS is truly an end-to-end solution for providers looking to collect more from patients while also increasing patient engagement. We offer everything from patient self-scheduling to digital forms management, to innovative billing and collection tools. And now we can offer all these features to NextGen users directly," commented Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and Group President at Health iPASS.

"Our existing relationship with NextGen has been fantastic," remarked Joseph Bush, VP of Business Development at Health iPASS. "However, we are excited to enter this new chapter with NextGen so that we can offer our full product suite with all of its features, such as discreet data writebacks and auto posting of patient payments, among others."

