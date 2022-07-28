Humanity Forward Applauds Senator Manchin for Continued Focus on Reducing Inflation

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward applauds Senator Joseph Manchin III (D, WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) for reaching a tentative deal to significantly cut the federal deficit, reduce prescription drug prices, and dramatically scale up domestic production of clean renewable energy. If passed and signed into law, this constellation of policies will save lives, reduce inflation and energy costs, and make the US a global leader in tackling climate change.

"Senator Manchin held out for the best deal for the American people," said Humanity Forward's Head of Policy Government Affairs, Paolo Mastrangelo. "This is responsible legislation and reflects serious, patient deliberations by Senator Manchin and his colleagues. Humanity Forward will continue to work with Democratic Senators to ensure that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is signed into law."

Humanity Forward stands ready to work with members of both parties to reduce inflation, poverty, high energy prices, the effects of climate change, and other issues of concern to American families.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as one of America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organizations, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

