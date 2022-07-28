Legal Platform Filevine Selects Smith.ai as Preferred Partner for 24/7 Call Answering and Intake Services

Smith.ai, the legal industry's leader in virtual receptionist services, will help Filevine customers accelerate business growth and free up time with dependable call, chat and messaging support

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, a leading legal work platform, today announced a new partnership with Smith.ai, a leading 24/7 customer engagement platform known for its bilingual virtual receptionist and intake services. Filevine will refer customers to Smith.ai and transition users of Ringbird, Filevine's in-house receptionist service, to Smith.ai as well. The partnership with Smith.ai and sunsetting of Ringbird enable Filevine to offer the industry's best virtual receptionist service to its clients while focusing its resources on product innovation and customer success.

"Filevine strives to offer the tools that legal teams need to thrive in their industry," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. "As Filevine grows and evolves, we want to invest in differentiating our core technology while partnering with providers who are the best in their respective fields. Smith.ai is the top virtual receptionist service and can scale with Filevine as we and our customers grow."

Founded in 2015 in Palo Alto, CA, Smith.ai operates a remote team of highly skilled agents across North America. Founders Aaron Lee and Justin Maxwell leveraged their superlative leadership experiences at The Home Depot, Apple and Google to develop a smarter, more effective and technology-centered solution for small businesses to engage leads and clients — without sacrificing the human touch.

Thanks to answering, intake and scheduling support from Smith.ai's live agents and artificial intelligence (AI), law firm owners and staff experience more time for productive work, with the peace of mind that new and existing customers are never kept waiting. Smith.ai has helped to boost revenue and free up time for billable work for thousands of law firms including Colorado Lawyer Team, whose CEO, Justie Nicol, credits Smith.ai as her "secret to business growth and client happiness."

Smith.ai integrates with Filevine, ensuring that calls are automatically logged in the platform. Virtual receptionists cover inbound and outbound communication over phone, chat and SMS, and can perform appointment scheduling, lead screening, client intake and more.

"Over many years, Smith.ai has had the privilege to serve top law firms including numerous Filevine customers. We understand the level of professionalism required in the legal industry and go above and beyond to achieve it," said Jon Diller, Chief Services Officer at Smith.ai. "We're excited to begin this partnership with Filevine and look forward to serving its customers."

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to legal drafting and deadline and task management, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

About Smith.ai

Smith.ai is a superior customer engagement service for small to medium-sized businesses, many of which are law firms and other service-based operations. Our live, North America-based receptionists answer calls, texts, and website chats; engage leads through sales outreach campaigns; qualify and intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments. Through a combination of exceptional human talent and AI technology, Smith.ai works seamlessly with in-house teams to dramatically improve responsiveness, client happiness, productivity, and marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai .

