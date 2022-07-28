Medical Home Network Honored for 'Patient Baseball Card' EMR Integration

Medical Home Network was recognized for a unique approach to data interoperability in health care that provides important patient information at the right time in the right place

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Home Network was honored in the 2022 Digital Health Awards, which recognize the world's best digital health resources. MHN received a Gold Award in the Connected Digital Health division for its cross-platform interoperable data solution, the MHN Baseball Card.

The MHN Baseball Card summarizes high-level patient health information and leverages technology for better care management. In 2022, MHN started integrating the at-a-glance data integration across different electronic medical record systems (EMRs) for 13 providers and more than 160,000 Medicaid safety net patients in the Chicago area.

For the spring 2022 Digital Health Awards, the Health Information Resource Center organized a judging panel of 57 experts in digital health media to select gold, silver, bronze and merit winners from among nearly 700 entries. The Connected Digital Health award evaluated resources aimed at health professionals.

"MHN is helping healthcare providers have more informed conversations with patients by enabling easy access to patient data in one place," said MHN Senior Director of eSolutions Laura Merrick. "With a timely and comprehensive view of patient information, providers can make more informed decisions and ultimately deliver better care."

Predictive Analytics Improve Care Management

MHN's gold award recognizes an interoperability technology solution that organizes and integrates disparate sources of data within the provider EMR workflows. The MHN Baseball Card gives providers a real-time view of hospital admissions and visits to emergency rooms, outpatient or skilled nursing facilities and home health visits, as well as predictive risk scores that help providers respond to their patients' needs.

"The MHN Baseball Card allows care managers to be more efficient," said MHN Vice President of Clinical Integration and Innovation Tina Spector. "They can instantly access the most up-to-date stats that are essential to their work with patients."

In Chicago, the MHN Baseball Card organizes hospitalization and emergency room visits for more than 30 area hospitals, plus pharmacy refill records that give providers a window into whether patients are taking medicines. Information is organized to guide more meaningful exam-room discussions with patients.

"I can get information in real time about medication adherence as well as any recent ER visits or in-patient hospitalizations," said Mary Dudek, a physician assistant at Heartland Health Centers in Chicago. "That's very valuable, as sometimes our patients don't always have the needed information to provide at their visit. I'm so glad that we have been able to move forward with this interoperability project so that all of the providers will have access to this valuable resource. It will really improve patient care."

Using artificial intelligence, MHN calculates a Risk Management Score to prioritize timely and critical cases. Frequent updates to the MHN Baseball Card allow care teams to monitor patient progress between appointments. Providers share patient history and treatment records through the secure MHNConnect care management platform. The technology-enabled care management model has helped provider partners reduce inpatient utilization by 36% and hospital admissions for its managed Medicaid patients.

"We use digital tools and real time information to enable connectivity, and data liquidity to support seamless and intelligent communication and coordination of patient care across all venues," said MHN President and CEO Cheryl Lulias. "We're honored that our peers have recognized our work to enable care management without boundaries."

About Medical Home Network

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected and community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

