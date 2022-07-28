Neoss® Group welcomes Dr. Sebastian Bauer as Director Product Management

ZURICH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is happy to welcome Dr. Sebastian Bauer to our growing team as our Director Product Management as of July 1st, 2022. Sebastian will lead the global product management team and the product strategy and product portfolio management.

As Director Product Management, Sebastian will have responsibility for the product portfolio's success as well as manage all key stakeholders related to the product line to achieve the vision and goals for the product portfolio in the future.

"Sebastian will be a very important part of the future of our organization, and I am happy to welcome him to Neoss as our Director Product Management. With his experience from his previous roles and working closely with dental experts around the world, Sebastian will be a key contributor to the success of the company and our growth."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Sebastian brings over 15 years of experience within the medical device industry and international project management. Most recently he has worked as a consultant for medical device enterprises facing challenges with market introduction, development, or manufacturing. Before this, Sebastian worked in various senior positions in research, development, and product management at Nobel Biocare and Dentsply Sirona.

""I am very excited to start this new position. Neoss offers all the treatment solutions a dental practitioner requires. I look forward to working with the Neoss family and supporting the business and brand expansion.""

Dr. Sebastian Bauer, Director Product Management Neoss

Sebastian holds a Doctorate Materials Science and Surface Engineering from University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany; a Master's Degree in Materials Science and Glass & Ceramics from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany. He was a visiting researcher, Laboratoire des Matériaux Catalytiques et Catalyse en Chimie Organique, Institut Gerhardt (ENSCM), Montpellier, France. Sebastian has also been published in 35+ peer-reviewed journals with a focus on implant innovations for improved osseointegration and soft tissue management. He will be based out of our Zürich office at The Circle Zürich Airport.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

