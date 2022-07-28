A PENNE FOR YOUR SAUCE: PIZZA HUT INTRODUCES NEW OVEN-BAKED PASTAS® TO MENUS NATIONWIDE

The all-new oven-baked pasta line features four new recipes: Chicken Alfredo, Italian Meats, Cheesy Alfredo and Veggie

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut, known for being the pizza lovers' pizza, is now just as much for pasta lovers with the introduction of its new Oven-Baked Pastas. The new pasta line marks the first time Pizza Hut has not only expanded the pasta lineup to offer even more delicious variety but has also completely revamped their pasta offering to include more premium ingredients and savory sauces. Starting today, the all-new Oven-Baked Pastas are available on menus nationwide starting at $8.99 for one or double the fun by trying "Family Pasta Pairs," any two recipes starting at $13.99.

Whether grabbing a meal for yourself or settling in with a companion for the newest season of your favorite show, the new pastas featuring penne noodles, sweet tomato or creamy alfredo sauces, and a rich dusting of parmesan-oregano seasoning are the perfect order for any palate and occasion.

All Oven-Baked Pastas include breadsticks or garlic bread, where available- in case of "luckily-I-have-leftover-sauce" cleanups, come in four distinct recipes that cater to any flavor preference and are finished with a NEW and irresistible parmesan oregano topping:

Chicken Alfredo: You can't go wrong with this classic combination of NEW creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and oven-baked cheese.

Italian Meats: Fill up on this savory new recipe that's packed with sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage and of course, cheese.

Cheesy Alfredo: A cheese lover's dream featuring a NEW creamy Alfredo sauce and two layers of cheese with baked-fresh parmesan on top.

Veggie: A flavorful combo of sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives and oven-baked cheese.

"Customers come to Pizza Hut for best tasting pizza and new pizza innovations, but we now have pastas that are premium, great tasting and affordable for you or your family" said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut. "These are my new go-to order when I'm sending lunch or dinner to friends or family."

The introduction of the new, elevated Oven-Baked Pastas is the biggest pasta innovation to hit Pizza Hut menus in the last 20 years, since Tuscani® pasta was introduced in 2003. The all-new pasta line will be replacing the rotini based Tuscani on menus nationwide.

All Oven-Baked Pasta recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside and Hut Lane pickup. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location. Product availability, prices, participation, availability of contactless, curbside, The Hut Lane™ and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

