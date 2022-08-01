BioIVT Announces Promotion of Dr. Richard Haigh to CEO

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, LLC ("BioIVT"), a leading global provider of biospecimens, cell and gene therapy related products, and research models and services for drug development purposes, today announced the promotion of Richard Haigh, PhD, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 1. Dr. Haigh joined BioIVT in May 2022 as Chief Operating Officer and brings over 27 years' experience in the life science research and diagnostics space covering products, consumables, and services, including over 15 years with Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies.

"I am delighted and honored to be taking on the CEO role at BioIVT during this exciting time. BioIVT is a fantastic mission driven business focused on enabling our customers to more efficiently and effectively develop new therapeutics that save lives. We have a tremendous runway ahead of us with multiple avenues for continued growth, and I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to this organization," said incoming CEO Dr. Haigh.

Former CEO Jeff Gatz who is retiring from day-to-day involvement with BioIVT will continue to support the company as an advisor focused on M&A and business development activities. Over the last 26 years, Mr. Gatz has successfully led and grown the business from a small family operation to a global enterprise employing over 500 people and serving thousands of pharma, biotech, CRO and diagnostic customers worldwide.

"Serving as CEO of BioIVT for the past 26 years has been a privilege and incredible experience. I am so proud of the growth we have achieved and the positive impact we have been able to make to the healthcare and life science industries in such an important and dynamic way. I know the company is in great hands with Richard at the helm and look forward to continuing to support the entire BioIVT team going forward," said Mr. Gatz.

"Richard brings a unique combination of scientific, commercial, and operational experience, together with the drive and leadership skills to continue BioIVT's incredible growth journey; he has already made a tremendous impact at BioIVT, and we are fortunate to have him step up to the CEO role. I also want to thank Jeff Gatz for the incredible business he has built in BioIVT. The entire BioIVT management team and Board of Directors are grateful for his leadership and continued dedication to the company," added Joe Bernardo, Linden Operating Partner and BioIVT Board Member.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of biospecimens, cell and gene therapy related products, and research models and services for drug discovery and development purposes. BioIVT's portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. As the premier supplier of hepatic products, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

