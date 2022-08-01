InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mouth Guard for Athletes (SDB-1645)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to prevent football players and other athletes from spreading airborne germs and viruses before, during or after a game or practice," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the U V MOUTH GUARD. My design could contribute to the continuation of sports programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and could help the medical professionals, first responders, and people who travel in public spaces."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved mouth guard for athletes. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of airborne pathogens and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection during the current pandemic. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes such as football players who utilize mouth guards. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

