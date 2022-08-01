St. Croix Hospice Adds Second Michigan Location with Acquisition of Corpore Sano Hospice in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is adding a second location in Michigan with the acquisition of Corpore Sano Hospice in Plymouth.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand our services in Michigan with the acquisition of Corpore Sano Hospice," said Heath Bartness, Chief Executive Officer of St. Croix Hospice. "Bringing this new team in Plymouth on board, along with our existing location in Troy, expands our ability to offer the hospice benefit in Michigan partnering with local providers in these communities. Corpore Sano and their workforce have an impeccable reputation for providing care in the greater Plymouth area and we are excited to welcome patients, referral sources and employees to the St. Croix Hospice family."

"Corpore Sano Hospice has been serving the Plymouth community since 2011, and their staff will be a tremendous addition to our St. Croix Hospice family," said Jennifer Lemere, RN, Director of Integration for St. Croix Hospice. "This team is made up of compassionate hospice caregivers who are working hard to bring the hospice benefit to more and more people in their community with a truly personalized approach to care that recognizes each individual's unique needs."

Agenda Health served as advisor to the seller while St. Croix Hospice utilized Waller for legal support and McBee Associates for compliance review.

Recognized for providing superior care, St. Croix Hospice was recently one of only 13 agencies nationwide (of some 4,500) to earn the highest rating of four rings from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization Quality Connections program.

St. Croix Hospice operates nearly 60 branches in nine states throughout the Midwest with 1,300 employees caring for nearly 3,500 patients daily. St. Croix Hospice's highly trained care teams serve patients wherever they call home, including private residences, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

