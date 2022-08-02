HUB's latest technology platform delivers choice, efficiency, price transparency, and trusted brokerage advice to clients of RESAAS agents

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, for clients of RESAAS agents to access VIU by HUB, a digital brokerage platform for transactional personal insurance created for customers who want a digital-first experience with human interaction and advice.

VIU by HUB logo (PRNewswire)

HUB International Partners with RESAAS to Simplify the Home Insurance Process

HUB launched VIU by HUB in June 2022 and is quickly gaining interest and adoption by partners like RESAAS, which reflects a growing number of relationships in the real estate industry, financial services, and auto dealer sector.

"VIU by HUB is a game changer, and our exclusive partnership with RESAAS and its network of 500,000 real estate agents is the type of relationship we had in mind when we first launched our innovative digital-first brokerage platform," said Bryan Davis, EVP, Head of VIU. "VIU by HUB allows RESAAS agents across the U.S. to tap into the expertise and insurance relationships HUB has cultivated and offer their clients a streamlined digital experience to purchasing insurance -- adding value to RESAAS's already stellar real estate services."

With the ever-changing consumer landscape demanding choice, VIU by HUB meets customers where they are and gives them the freedom to secure insurance how they want.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS added, "RESAAS continues to expand our offering beyond the real estate transaction to deliver value for our real estate professionals before, during and after a home purchase. When reviewing the insurance landscape, VIU by HUB's personalized approach offers the right experience for the 500,000 RESAAS agents and their clients. RESAAS is proud to partner with VIU by HUB as our exclusive insurance partner within the global RESAAS platform."

Under the terms of the agreement, HUB has joined RESAAS's Ancillary Services division that enables RESAAS agents to generate additional, non-transactional recurring revenue by introducing their clients to select, nationwide and best-in-class partnerships endorsed by RESAAS. HUB and RESAAS will share in the commissions generated by sales from this partnership.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RESAAS (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF) is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

CONTACTS:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

Media: Don Mosher

Phone: 604-617-5448

don.mosher@resaas.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited