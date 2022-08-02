Lakeside Software Recognized as a Leader in End-User Experience Management by Independent Research Firm

Expert analysis in industry report shows Lakeside's status as a Leader

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, an enterprise-class digital experience management software provider, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2022 report. Among the vendors analyzed, Lakeside was cited for enabling deep historical analysis of telemetry data for RCA.

"We are committed to offering the best in class solutions that meet the needs of today's modern enterprises."

The Q3 2022 report evaluated the most significant end-user experience management (EUEM) providers and scored them using 30 criteria. Lakeside scored the highest possible marks in the strategy criteria of partner integration, market approach, and supporting products and services. Lakeside's telemetry monitoring was also scored highest, a benefit of SysTrack's Intelligent Edge which collects 10,000 metrics out of the box. The report notes that the exceptional UI of Lakeside's Prevent solution makes it easy for service desk administrators to quickly identify common high-severity events and remediate them at scale.

The evaluation findings were supported by strong references from the customer community. Customers cited Lakeside's "exceptional support, granular data analysis, and improved usability." The report also highlighted differentiated support services in the form of DEX packs, which help customers quickly implement new services such as proactive management.

"In an increasingly digital working environment for many of today's global enterprises, we are proud to serve our customers with IT solutions that will drive employee engagement and productivity, while reducing downtime caused by tech disruptions," said David Keil, CEO, Lakeside Software. "We believe earning a leader position in the end-user experience management category demonstrates our continued commitment to offer best in class solutions that meet the needs of today's modern enterprises."

Lakeside has experienced tremendous market share and talent acquisition growth. The company recently announced the appointment of three new executives who will lead national and international markets.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud, powered by SysTrack, gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

