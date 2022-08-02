Mitto, a leader in omnichannel communications, announces partnership with new MVNO imowi by CATEL

As the only provider in partnership with all mobile network operators in Argentina, Mitto allows companies to reach more than 36 million mobile users in the country, quickly and efficiently.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a global leader in omnichannel messaging services based in 18 countries, today announced its new partnership with MVNO imowi by CATEL in Argentina. This will enable an optimized reach to 100% of Argentina's cell phone users via direct connectivity with all mobile network operators in the country (MNO). By expanding its strategic relationship with operators, Mitto seeks to support companies' omnichannel marketing and growth strategies through fast and efficient message routing, with full access throughout Argentina, where more than 80% of citizens - or about 36 million people - own and actively use a cell phone.

The expansion of Mitto's relationship with operators in Argentina builds on the company's growing ecosystem of MNO partners, which drives comprehensive, high-quality customer engagement through omnichannel communications for global brands. Recent developments include direct connectivity with the new player among the country's leading mobile operators.

According to the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE), 77% of Argentine companies enjoyed a 20% increase in online sales in 2021, and it is expected that by the end of 2022, there will be an increase in online demand for products and services. This boom has shown that now more than ever, Argentine companies have the opportunity to reinvent their "customer experience" and shopping strategies to retain current customers, overcome the economic difficulties the region is facing, and achieve continued growth.

Mitto seeks to support the omnichannel growth strategies of companies through messaging routing (social networks, SMS, and WhatsApp) in the Argentine territory, with guaranteed coverage from 100% of operators in the region, where more than 80% of citizens, equivalent to 36 million people own a cell phone. Mitto's solutions allow them to interact with their favorite brands on their favorite digital platforms.

"Thanks to the continued expansion of our direct connectivity in Argentina, we have never been in a better position to help companies reach their customers in the right way. In such a saturated market, a strong commitment to the customer becomes imperative to achieving success, whether as a local or international company," says Carlos Losada, Mitto's Regional Director for LATAM.

The main purpose of this partnership is to create an offering that encourages digitalization in the region, supports the flourishing business ecosystem, and recognizes the demand for integrated and high-quality solutions to optimize the customer experience.

" imowi is the first national cooperative mobile phone provider with nationwide reach, the fourth carrier in Argentina, created by CATEL. With Mitto as a partner, international brands will be able to successfully and positively connect with their customers and offer them a reliable and optimal A2P experience."- CATEL.

Mitto has a decade of experience working on the improvement and efficiency of omnichannel messaging through quality technologies. They possess an advanced routing platform plus direct strategic partnerships with hundreds of operators around the world. The company enables optimized communication experiences for the entire ecosystem of mobile operators, messaging aggregators, global brands, and consumers.

About Mitto:

Mitto is a leading provider of omnichannel communication solutions worldwide, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Mitto's platform offers easy-to-integrate APIs for SMS, voice and chat apps, next-generation enterprise messaging and end-to-end phone number management, ensuring that the world's largest mobile brands and operators are ready for what's next.

About CATEL:

The Chamber of Telecommunications Cooperatives (Cámara de Cooperativas de Telecomunicaciones - CATEL) is a non-profit organization that was created in mid-2006 by a group of public service cooperatives from across Argentina. It was founded to promote the improvement and development of new services, as well as the creation of an environment for technological updates and training, within the framework of a changing telecommunications market.

