NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 24, 2022.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust



NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a publicly traded diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT") that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NXDT. The Company previously operated as a registered closed-end investment company. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved a proposal to transition the Company from an investment company to a diversified REIT. As part of this transition, the Company changed its name from NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund to NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, effective November 8, 2021. The Company also changed its ticker symbol from "NHF" to "NXDT." On July 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued a deregistration order declaring that the Company has ceased to be an investment company and that the Company's registration as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 shall immediately cease to be in effect. The order, effective July 1, 2022, allows the Company to finalize its transition to a diversified REIT and begin trading as a REIT. For more information visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.



NexPoint Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform. With its affiliates, it serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles that primarily focus on real estate investments. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

