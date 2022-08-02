Proof of Impact Raises $6 Million in Pre-Series A Funding

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof of Impact (POI), a next-generation platform for ESG and impact data intelligence, announced today a $6 million raise in Pre-Series A funding. Rakuten Capital led the round with first-time participation from a global suite of investors including Franklin Templeton Blockchain Fund, Five T, Blockrocket VC and Advaita Capital. Existing investors Franklin Templeton Advisors, CV VC, Working Capital Fund, Asiri and Oxford Angel Fund also participated. This Pre-Series A round was substantially oversubscribed and was expanded from the initial $5 million target. The round closed less than eight months after POI's $2.3 million seed round.

Proof of Impact has created a unique product toolset that enables purpose-driven investors, asset managers, enterprises, consultants and other institutions to better understand and fulfill their impact- and ESG-related objectives and progress — with the unique goal of tying verified impact to financial performance. The platform operates in more than 30 different industries, and its client base of over 100 companies has grown to span six continents. Collectively, customers have entrusted Proof of Impact with over one billion ESG and impact data points that have been validated by its platform.

The new funding will allow Proof of Impact to accelerate go-to-market efforts focused on private credit and private equity fund managers, expand its impact-linked finance solutions, and further extend its core product offering by incorporating blockchain-based innovations in the form of proprietary impact oracles.

Proof of Impact will additionally leverage the deep expertise and insight of two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Oskar Mielczarek de la Miel from Rakuten and Gayatri Sarkar of Advaita Capital. The directors will provide focused strategic guidance as the company drives growth and scaling efforts adding to an assemblage of industry veterans with vast experience in technology, finance and impact investing.

"Proof of Impact's strategy of empowering businesses to measure and improve their impact on the environment and society is consistent with Rakuten Group's mission and sustainability goals. We were impressed with the company's data-driven products and the management team's demonstrated ability to rapidly grow their customer base. We look forward to working with them on the next stage of their growth," noted Oskar Mielczarek de la Miel, Managing Partner at Rakuten Capital.

Proof of Impact's mission is to empower the transition to a more sustainable and purposeful world by linking ESG and impact data with strategic business performance. The company provides a digital platform to collect, verify, and visualize ESG and impact data in order to generate granular insights and contextual analysis, translating raw ESG & impact data into actionable intelligence.

Proof of Impact provides the greater purpose-driven economy with the ability to comprehensively view companies' past and predicted performance towards their social and environmental objectives — for transparent, continuous, and dynamic impact management at scale.

