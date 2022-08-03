Armory's New Continuous Deployment Self-Hosted and Managed 2.28 Empowers DevOps Growth and Scale

Release aids developers in confidently deploying software, increasing stability and improving time-to-market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory, the continuous deployment (CD) company today announced the availability of its CD Self-Hosted and Managed 2.28 product release. The 2.28 release supports Armory's commitment to empowering development teams to easily, reliably, safely and continuously deploy software at any scale.

Armory's CD Self-Hosted and Managed 2.28 product release encompasses new features, optimizations, and contributions from the Spinnaker community to ensure development teams can deploy code with even greater confidence than ever before.

This release embodies Armory's commitment to providing enterprise-grade Spinnaker and addressing the increasingly complex use cases elite development teams encounter. This includes exhaustive functional testing of all community code commitments, enhanced plug-ins and CVE remediation. This resulted in a Long Term Support (LTS) release assuring platform teams can provide developers with a stable platform that delivers reliable deployments at high velocity. CD Self-Hosted addresses the two most common pain points companies encounter: growth and scale.

"Armory has invested heavily in our test automation infrastructure so the reliability and performance of the platform provides the stability that elite development teams demand," said Jim Douglas , Armory president and CEO. "This latest 2.28 release empowers dev teams to accomplish continuous deployment at scale while providing them the best user experience."

Release 2.28 includes new features created to address common customer pain points within Terraform outputs and parallel pipelines. Specific features include:

Terraformer Show Stage - Allows the pipeline to automatically enforce infrastructure policies and test for quality with every infrastructure change, reducing operational risk and increasing stability.

Remote backend support for Terraform Enterprise and Terraform Cloud - Helping users have unique access to assistance within the platform.

Max Concurrent Pipeline Executions - Customers can control the amount of maximum parallel pipeline executions, accelerating deployment frequency and velocity while speeding up time-to-market with exciting new features and products.

"Elite developer teams know and love the power of Spinnaker when it comes to deploying their software continuously," said Adam Frank , VP Product at Armory. "The Spinnaker community is a part of Armory's DNA, and it's evident in how we've built CD Self-Hosted and Managed. We've taken the best of Spinnaker and combined it with our world-class approach to continuous deployment to give developers a complete and reliable end-to-end solution from the moment they commit code."

This announcement comes on the heels of yet another milestone for Armory in its mission to make software deployment reliable, scalable, and safe; and ultimately help developers Commit, Deploy, Repeat: the launch of Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service , which delivers declarative deployments across multiple environments that support advanced progressive strategies, allowing developers to focus on building great code rather than deploying it.

To accommodate the release of Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service into Armory's growing continuous deployment solutions, the self-hosted and managed offerings of Armory Enterprise have been renamed:

Armory Enterprise becomes Armory Continuous Deployment Self-Hosted

Armory Enterprise Managed becomes Armory Continuous Deployment Managed

Armory Agent for Kubernetes becomes Armory Scale Agent for Spinnaker & Kubernetes

To learn more about Armory Continuous Deployment Self-Hosted and Managed 2.28, visit: https://www.armory.io/blog/self-hosted-and-managed-v228.

About Armory

Armory enables developers to continuously improve and assure their customers' experience through scalable, safe, reliable, secure, and continuous software deployment. Armory makes continuous deployment achievable and effortless, at any scale, for all developers by providing easy-to-use continuous deployment solutions that eliminate the need to migrate away from existing tools, minimizing disruption to an existing software delivery lifecycle. Developers can easily and declaratively deploy new versions alongside live versions, incrementally scale up new versions, enable manual reviews prior to scaling up, effortlessly rollback to an old version, and manage the deployment across multiple targets and environments; continuously improving and protecting their customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io .

