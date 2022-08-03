CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP

Transaction supports the Company's commitment to expanding its advisory capability and increases its European domain expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its UK & Europe capital markets business, Canaccord Genuity Limited, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of Results International Group LLP ("Results"). Results is an independent advisory firm headquartered in London, UK, focused in the technology and healthcare sectors which provides M&A and corporate finance services to entrepreneurs, corporates, private equity firms and investors. Results has executed more than 60 strategic advisory transactions in the past three years. The transaction is expected to close in the current fiscal quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

This transaction complements recent investments by the Company to expand its global Advisory business with the acquisitions of Petsky Prunier (2019) and Sawaya Partners (2021) in the United States and expands its European domain expertise in the Healthcare and Technology sectors.

"Since our initial investment to expand our advisory practice in 2019, we have meaningfully increased our relevance as a leading independent midmarket advisory firm in North America and Europe, and this has contributed to our stronger profitability," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Our acquisition of Results supports our strategy of increasing contributions from our advisory segment and provides robust European expertise in two of our core focus sectors, healthcare and technology."

"With deeply established strength in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Results brings a strong complement to our European advisory business," said Nick Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Limited. "We are delighted to welcome the Results team and we expect this combination will meaningfully strengthen our respective businesses to create a combined practice that is substantially greater than the sum of its parts."

To ensure a seamless transition for Results' clients and employees, Managing Partner Julie Langley will become Head of Technology and Healthcare Advisory for Canaccord Genuity UK & Europe. All existing employees of Results are expected to continue with Canaccord Genuity's UK & Europe capital markets business.

Julie Langley, Managing Partner of Results, added: "For more than three decades the Results team has been achieving outstanding results for our clients through a combination of deep sector expertise, a relentless focus on client service and an agile and collaborative approach. We are pleased to have found a flexible and entrepreneurial partner in Canaccord Genuity, where both the strategic and cultural fit are so strong. We look forward to providing enhanced geographic reach, domain expertise and service offering for our combined clients."

Hines Associates is acting as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs is acting as legal adviser to Results in connection with the transaction. Shearman and Sterling are providing legal advice to Canaccord Genuity.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

Canaccord Genuity's global capital markets division offers institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank – expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention. We are driven by your success. For more information, visit www.cgf.com.

ABOUT RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP

Results is a trusted M&A advisory firm which delivers great outcomes for founders, business owners, investors and corporates in the technology and healthcare sectors. Since its establishment in 1988, Results has built a diverse team of M&A advisory specialists spanning 10 nationalities with expert financial capabilities and deep domain expertise in midmarket technology and healthcare. Based in London, UK the team has cultivated strong international relationships with corporates and investors across the healthcare and technology sectors and provides a full-service advisory offering including M&A, private equity and venture capital fundraising, divestments, and licensing.

