The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation partners with basketball stars Kahleah Copper, Allie Quigley, and legend Scottie Pippen to support youth athletes; commits $500,000 to DonorsChoose's Equity Focus initiative

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Giving Truck is making its next stop on August 4 in Chicago, gifting 10,000 youth athletes with sports equipment and hosting over 700 kids for Sports Matter Day. Now on its sixth tour, The Sports Matter Giving Truck inspires and enables youth sports participation by gifting sports equipment kits, hosting team building and goal setting activities, and providing youth athletes an opportunity to try a variety of sports. Basketball legend Scottie Pippen and current stars Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley are partnering with The DICK'S Foundation to coach, mentor and play with kids at the event.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Celebrates Sports Matter Day In Chicago By Donating Equipment To 10,000 Youth Athletes (PRNewswire)

"Sports Matter Day is one of our proudest initiatives because you can see the tangible impact it has on children and the participating organizations," said Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "Beyond creating an unforgettable experience, Sports Matter Day is foundational to kids' future involvement in sports. The equipment they receive now will empower them to stay involved with the sports they love in the future."

In partnership with Good Sports, The DICK'S Foundation identified 32 youth sports organizations in the Chicago area to provide 10,000 youth athletes with a sports equipment kit including water bottles, apparel, and sports-specific training gear so they can participate in the sport they love most.

While #SportsMatterDay aims to strengthen the bond kids have with athletics, The DICK'S Foundation also recognizes the pivotal role education has in the lives of young student-athletes.

In a commitment to support the "student" pillar of student-athletes, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is also continuing their partnership with DonorsChoose:

DonorsChoose: Starting August 4 , The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is contributing $500,000 to double donations to every team sports project at Equity Focus Schools, supporting racial equity in school sports. This means, for example, that every $20 donation to qualifying projects will become $40 for those teams in need. Since 2015, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has partnered with DonorsChoose to help student athletes at more than 5,700 schools across all 50 states stay involved in sports with more than $12.8 million in donations. For more information on the DonorsChoose Equity Focus initiative, please visit Since 2015, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has partnered with DonorsChoose to help student athletes at more than 5,700 schools across all 50 states stay involved in sports with more thanin donations. For more information on the DonorsChoose Equity Focus initiative, please visit DonorsChoose.org/equity-focus

Since 2014, DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation have committed more than $189 million to support young athletes. Sports Matter raises awareness for the youth sports funding crisis as the fight to save youth sports continues across the U.S. The first Sports Matter tour began in 2020 and since then, more than 65,000 gifts of sports equipment has been gifted to youth across the country.

For more information on how your team can apply for funding or to donate to Sports Matter, please visit SportsMatter.org.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports make people better, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

