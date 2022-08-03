Madden Elevator joins American Elevator Group

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group (AEG), one of the fastest-growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, today confirmed its acquisition of Madden Elevator (Madden), further expanding the company's service portfolio across the United States.

American Elevator Group (PRNewsfoto/American Elevator Group) (PRNewswire)

Madden Elevator has been serving Louisville and the surrounding districts of Kentucky and Indiana for over a decade. Founder and CEO Sean Madden welcomed the opportunity to become a part of AEG's growing network of service providers, saying, "We have experienced strong growth as an independent elevator service provider and now, as part of AEG's impressive business portfolio, we can further build upon our strong foundation."

Bryan Clairmont, recently appointed President of American Elevator Group, welcomed Sean and the Madden team, commenting, "Madden is a highly respected Kentucky service business, and a valued addition to our team. I am excited to have them join American Elevator Group."

Maven Group facilitated the transactions on behalf of Madden Elevator.

About American Elevator Group

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group is a collection of trusted, highly reputable, select and independent elevator service companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states, with a key focus on delivering exceptional customer value while covering all industry specializations, from legacy maintenance and repair services to high-technology installations and modernizations. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com . Learn more about Madden Elevator at www.maddenelevator.com .

Media Contact:

Erin Vadala, Warner Communications

erin@warnerpr.com

978-468-3076

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Elevator Group