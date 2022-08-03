SUQQU launches China's first retail experience with USHOPAL's Bonnie&Clyde luxury beauty stores

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2022 In a multi-year retail partnership with USHOPAL Group, China's leading vertically integrated premium beauty investment and brand group, is launching SUQQU's first cross border e-commerce experience store in China through its owned luxury beauty retailer, Bonnie & Clyde. SUQQU will expand point of sales through Bonnie & Clyde.

SUQQU launches China’s first retail experience at Bonnie&Clyde Shanghai Kerry Center (PRNewswire)

Japanese global prestige brand SUQQU was born in 2003 with the mission responds to the needs of changing lifestyles, values and times while helping you to beautifully evolve with them.

"We are delighted to introduce our first brand experience store in China with Bonnie & Clyde, to express the multi-faceted charms of the brand, as well as our heritage & DNA. We hope the store experience would inspire the customer to stand up straight, to bring out the brilliance of individuality, and to enjoy each and every season of their time."

Yoshiko Sudo, SUQQU Head of Marketing

Renowned for its immersive storytelling and experiential retail, Bonnie & Clyde is in the vanguard of luxury beauty retailing in China meeting gen Z and millennial's demand for curated discovery and storytelling through a multi-dimensional in-store experience.

William Lau, Bonnie & Clyde's CEO continues to see tremendous growth potential for the brand "amongst our avid and discerning gen Z and millennial shoppers who are excited by how we bring a brand's DNA to life through immersive retail storytelling."

In 2020, USHOPAL Group was the distinguished partner launching SUQQU into the China market online and offline. This expansion of current SUQQU counters into the brand's full experience store will bring further elevate the consumer brand experience. With Bonnie&Clyde's upcoming retail launch in ChengDu, they will continue to double their store count to over 12 top tier retail locations in China's leading luxury malls with store front next to the who's who of global brands including Chanel, Hermès and Dior, Bonnie & Clyde is uniquely positioned to drive discovery of SUQQU to a larger universe of avid beauty shoppers across China.

Boasting a prestigious mix of luxury and premium retail brand partners including Chantecaille, Natura Bissé, ARgENTUM, Anastasia Beverly Hills, SUQQU, Juliette Has A Gun and REN Skincare, in two short years, Bonnie&Clyde has emerged as a breakout leader in the luxury retail space. Today it commands the highest unit price points in luxury beauty retail by leveraging an ecosystem of 28 to 34 year old luxury consumers propelling Bonnie&Clyde's GMV to $20M.

Nevertheless, Lu Guo, USHOPAL'S founder and CEO, has a more ambitious vision for the luxury beauty group. 'Our vision has always been to build the leading luxury beauty brand group in China that gives Chinese consumers the opportunity to experience the very best global brands and with this exclusive retail partnership we are building on our vision."

And with a successful track record as investor and omni-brand channel growth operator with the world's leading beauty groups, Beiersdorf-owned Chantecaille, Unilever-owned REN, USHOPAL is on the fast track to becoming a unicorn.

Moreover, with an IPO in the works, it is uniquely positioned to continue to successfully invest in, operate, and scale luxury beauty brands with global reach and highly engaged gen Z and millennial beauty communities.

From this vantage point, strategic investment is paramount. In 2021, USHOPAL completed a D round in 2021, raising nearly $100M to accelerate brand growth, create brand value, expand core operational capabilities, and improve profitability through acquisitions and investment in infrastructure, digital marketing, and online and offline retail capabilities. Armed with capital, USHOPAL is actively shopping for luxury brand investments to deploy capital and unlock brand value in mainland China.

USHOPAL's specific criteria for investment is proven brand quality and a track record of growth. Typically, this translates to five years of consecutive growth with revenues of $10-$50M+, owned patented technology, clinically tested formulations, and unique brand positioning with a devoted gen Z and millennial community.

Since its inception, USHOPAL has invested in, operated and scaled market leading brands such as Spain's high-end skin care brand Natura Bissé, New York-based luxury beauty brand Beiersdorf-owned Chantecaille, Japan's top natural skin care brand SUQQU, and UK brand ARgENTUM, a favorite of Chinese celebrities.

In 2020, together with Cathay Capital, USHOPAL completed the first equity financing of Juliette Has A Gun, a top ten niche global fragrance brand and, most recently, completed a strategic investment in Japan's No.1 DTC men's skin care brand BULK HOMME.

