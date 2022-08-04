Abstrakt and Salesloft Partner to Enhance Sales Calls in Real-Time

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Corp announced that the company now offers an integrated solution with sales engagement leader Salesloft . Now you can have real-time call coaching and automated playbooks on all calls initiated through the Salesloft platform.

Abstrakt, the only real-time call coaching software built specifically for B2B software sales teams, now fully integrates with Salesloft to help reps avoid missed opportunities.

Another feature includes real-time transcription and call details passed to the contact record immediately after the call. Other software options do not pass any data into Salesloft, Abstrakt wanted to change that.

"Our partnership with Abstrakt shows commitment to our customers by bringing a first-of-its-kind, real-time call coaching software to our platform," said Devin Schiffman, VP of Alliances at Salesloft. "Real-time is a critical element of sales coaching and this strategic partnership will continue to drive more opportunities for our customers."

Sales organizations can now utilize Abstrakt through Salesloft, which will automatically launch and close calls. However, many organizations will still use Abstrakt as a stand-alone solution.

"Having Salesloft be our first integration partner made so much sense. When we looked into the market we knew we wanted to do two things: work with the leader in the sales engagement space (Salesloft) and make sure Abstrakt filled a void in their current offering (which we do)," said Greg Reffner, CEO & Founder of Abstrakt. "I am very excited about the opportunity to provide a great experience for all Salesloft & Abstrakt customers."

Benefits of Real-Time Call Coaching Software

Automated Playbooks allow reps to focus on the prospect without missing qualifying questions. allow reps to focus on the prospect without missing qualifying questions.

Overcoming objections has never been easier as recommended responses are delivered in 0.2 seconds.

Post-call insights and transcripts are available immediately after the call and automatically uploaded to Salesloft.

To learn more about real-time call coaching software, visit Abstrakt.ai.

About Abstrakt Corp:

Abstrakt provides Real-Time Call Coaching software that is transforming sales teams. We have redefined the Conversational Intelligence market by offering real-time solutions - no more waiting to make a change. Abstrakt was designed to be agile and work as a standalone solution. However, Abstrakt has partnered with your favorite sales enablement or dialer system to offer seamless integrations. Never lose another deal, miss a ramping quota, or fail to book a meeting again.

