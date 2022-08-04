Mohegan Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, or Mohegan (formerly d/b/a Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment), will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2022 operating results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890

+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

The live stream of the call will also be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/mohegan20220811

Call in participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This replay will run through Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The webcast site for the replay of the conference call is as follows:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/mohegan20220811

About Mohegan

As of May 16, 2022, Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority operates under the name "Mohegan," a natural evolution for the brand.

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Carol K. Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

Mohegan

(860) 862-8000

