Newport Healthcare Takes the Stage at APA 2022 Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, will take the stage at this week's international APA 2022 Convention held in Minneapolis, Minn. The Convention brings together more than 5,000 practitioners, researchers, educators, and applied psychologists from around the world to share transformative ideas and explore the most compelling issues in psychology.

Running from August 4-6, the APA (American Psychological Association) Convention will include a total of seven presentations by Newport Healthcare clinicians and researchers. Among the topics:

Don Grant , PhD, MFA, MA, SUDCC IV, DAC, 1st Author, President of APA Division 46, Co-Chair of the APA (Div. 46) Device Management and Intelligence Committee, Executive Director of Outpatient Services for Newport Healthcare and Barbara Nosal , PhD, LMFT, LADC, Chief Clinical Officer for Newport Healthcare. Drs. Grant and Nosal will explore the positive and potentially negative effects of technology/device use, and how our attachment to them may be creating unhealthy developmental and attachment bonds with our children and families. Presidential Symposium: How the Digital World Potentially Reinforces Insecure Attachment in Relationships with, PhD, MFA, MA, SUDCC IV, DAC, 1st Author, President of APA Division 46, Co-Chair of the APA (Div. 46) Device Management and Intelligence Committee, Executive Director of Outpatient Services for Newport Healthcare and, PhD, LMFT, LADC, Chief Clinical Officer for Newport Healthcare. Drs. Grant and Nosal will explore the positive and potentially negative effects of technology/device use, and how our attachment to them may be creating unhealthy developmental and attachment bonds with our children and families.

Joanne Broder , PhD, Co-Chair of the APA (Div. 46) Device Management and Intelligence Committee. The presentation will provide digital engagement education and APA (Div. 46)–recommended guidelines for professionals, as well as suggestions for online safety. Recommended Guidelines for Ethical, Safe, and Successful Professional Online Engagement with Dr. Grant and, PhD, Co-Chair of the APA (Div. 46) Device Management and Intelligence Committee. The presentation will provide digital engagement education and APA (Div. 46)–recommended guidelines for professionals, as well as suggestions for online safety.

Newport consultant Guy S. Diamond , PhD, Drexel University researcher and co-model developer of Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT). Dr. Diamond and other experts will discuss the unique research challenges and opportunities of working with individuals in inpatient and residential psychiatric systems who struggle with mental health disorders. Dr. Diamond will also discuss using ABFT in Newport Healthcare's residential treatment. Inpatient and Residential Research—Methodological and Clinical Challenges and Opportunities withconsultant, PhD,researcher and co-model developer of Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT). Dr. Diamond and other experts will discuss the unique research challenges and opportunities of working with individuals in inpatient and residential psychiatric systems who struggle with mental health disorders. Dr. Diamond will also discuss using ABFT in Newport Healthcare's residential treatment.

Additionally, Newport Healthcare's thought leaders will facilitate four engaging discussions in the APA Exchange, a collaborative setting for industry experts and convention attendees to come together to discuss challenges within the profession of psychology. Topics include:

Michael Roeske , PsyD, Senior Director of the The Brain Opioid Theory of Social Attachment: Implications for Opioid Use Disorders with, PsyD, Senior Director of the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation . Dr. Roeske will hold two sessions to discuss the Brain Opioid Theory of Social Attachment and its significant implications for the social and economic response to the opioid epidemic, as well as for those with opioid use disorders.

Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) and LGBTQIA2+ Clients with Dr. Nosal. In this Exchange, Dr. Nosal will discuss how, grounded in attachment and family systems theories, ABFT has the potential to increase acceptance of young adults' same-sex orientation or non-cisgender identity. This discussion will center around how the ABFT framework can be used to improve attachment within an LGBTQIA2+ client's family system.

Newport Healthcare is a proud corporate sponsor of the APA and partners with mental healthcare organizations and professionals around the country to further the shared mission of supporting young people and families' access to care and sustainable healing.

The location of this year's APA Convention, Minnesota, coincides with Newport's opening of three new treatment programs in the state: a residential treatment program for teens with mental health issues, a PHP/IOP, and a young adult residential program. Visit NewportHealthcare.com for more information about treatment locations, affordability/accessibility, outcomes research, and more.

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and the Center for Research and Innovation, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

