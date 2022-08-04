Opera ships its new VPN Pro service to Windows and Mac to give you an extra level of security as you travel

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), the company behind the eponymous web browser, recently announced the expansion of its security features with the new VPN Pro subscription service, a premium device-wide VPN that can be used without the installation of a separate app. The VPN Pro service, previously available on Android, is now coming to Opera users on Windows and Mac .

Opera VPN Pro is now multi-platform (PRNewswire)

Travelling with no limits

The summer is a time of travel, with people once again changing their location: for leisure or to attend industry events. The pleasures of travel, however, also come with the cybersecurity risks of using public Wi-Fi.

The Opera browser, which is known for its free browser VPN, which is still available to all of our users, is providing its users with a device-wide solution that protects their laptops no matter where they go and what connections they use – from subway hotspots to hotel Wi-Fi. Opera VPN Pro users can enjoy safe and seamless connections wherever their vacation or business trip takes them. The subscription-based service will cover up to six devices connected to one account. Opera is offering a free month with an unlimited secure VPN connection to those who subscribe to VPN Pro via desktop before August 31st, with an opportunity to cancel the subscription at any time. Working from the beach, airport, or a cafe, as well as just browsing the web for fun, is now safer thanks to the VPN Pro solution.

To use the new Opera VPN Pro, users need to install Opera Browser on Windows, or Mac on their computer, then sign into their Opera Account and try it for free. From that point, whenever the VPN is switched on, all the data that users send to the internet will be encrypted and sent to one of thousands of VPN servers around the world. This not only protects them while using unencrypted Wi-Fi at airports, restaurants and city centers, but also makes it harder for advertisers to track them. With a simple click on the Opera VPN Badge in the Opera browser address bar, or via the tray icon, users can enable full protection at any moment.

Opera VPN Pro is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Available on Android, Windows and Mac

Back in March, Opera released VPN Pro, a full-featured VPN solution that encrypts all traffic going out of the user's Android device. Today, it's boosting users' privacy on desktop.

"VPN services are becoming an essential part of browsing, regardless of the device being used. Therefore, we decided to expand our offering so that users can connect up to six Android and desktop devices to their VPN subscription at once and stay safe online," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC & Gaming at Opera.

VPN Pro satisfies the needs of those users who are looking for increased protection. It provides security to the entire device and protects up to 6 different Android and Win or Mac devices within one subscription. User data stays safe behind a wall of next-generation encryption, no matter what application is used.

Just like Opera's Free VPN, VPN Pro is a no-log service. It offers access to 3,000+ private network servers in over 30 locations around the world, allowing users to download files and browse the web securely with a speedy VPN connection and unlimited bandwidth for all supported devices. There is no need to sacrifice speed for better security since VPN Pro gives access to high-speed servers, so users can browse faster than ever. Additionally, users can run data-saving mode alongside VPN Pro to ensure they never go overboard on their data.

How to get started

VPN Pro can be used on Windows and Mac by installing Opera Browser for desktop. To enhance device security and safety, users can subscribe to Opera VPN Pro directly inside the Opera Browser by following 5 simple steps: download the latest version of Opera Browser; log into Opera Account and select desired subscription period; follow the payment steps; enjoy a seamless and protected connection to the web!

To use the same subscription on your Android device, simply download the Opera Browser for Android from the playstore , sign in to the same Opera account you have on your desktop and start using your VPN Pro on your phone!

With Opera VPN Pro, existing Opera users can easily subscribe using their Opera account without the need to download another app or create another account. The pricing options vary from $1.99 to $5.99 per month (depending on the duration of the subscription) of VPN protection, making Opera VPN Pro one of the safest and most economical solutions on the market.

If a user ever needs any help with the service, Opera's team of industry-leading experts are always available to assist. Support can be easily reached through the Help Center or by Chat & Email support, both available here.

VPN Pro is currently available for users in the majority of markets around the globe. There is a 7-day free trial period and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Before the 31st of August, new users of VPN Pro on desktop can get one month of subscription for free. The release has a pricing offer of $5.99 for one month, $2.99 per month with a 6-month subscription, and $1.99 per month with a 12-month subscription for VPN protection. To discover all the benefits, visit the dedicated VPN Pro page .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an active base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who have sought a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browsers from www.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited