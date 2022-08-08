Fortune and Great Place to Work® Names Demandbase on the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™ list

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, announced today that it has been honored as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®. Ranking 17 on the list confirms Demandbase's continued dedication to creating an environment that fosters growth, health, and success for every employee. This is the first time Demandbase has been named on this prestigious list and further solidifies that it is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"What I admire most about Demandbase is its commitment towards helping each of its employees reach their full potential," remarked Sana Ghazi, principal data scientist at Demandbase. "We have a remarkable culture of recognizing people, making them feel valued, and always making sure to reward them for their contributions. During my tenure at Demandbase, I have always felt whole-hearted support from my manager, my peers, and other leaders as I work towards realizing my career aspirations,"

To compile the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey responses from more than 200,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Demandbase scored 40% higher than the average U.S. company with 97% of employees saying that Demandbase is a great place to work.

"We're honored to be ranked on the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces list. Our employees inspire us day-in and day-out to continue providing an environment where they experience success and fulfillment," said Landon Pearson, chief people officer at Demandbase. "We've experienced a lot of growth over the last few years with multiple acquisitions, and with that comes the responsibility to ensure that all of our employees feel welcome and have the tools and resources they need to succeed readily available. This award proves to us that we're accomplishing the goals we've set to create an inclusive and welcoming company."

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It's not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they've created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. This year alone, the results are based on more than 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees.

Earlier this year, Demandbase was named Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Place to Work in the Bay Area™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®, and also garnered the number one spot on the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Large Category, by the San Francisco Business Times.

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. To get on this list next year, start here .

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

