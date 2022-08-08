Lauren Cipicchio Joins Pretium to Lead Central Quantitative Strategies

Hiring Enhances Pretium's Investment and Asset Management Capabilities

Through Transformation of Investment Data and Analytics Models

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management, today announced the addition of Lauren Cipicchio as Senior Managing Director and Head of Central Quantitative Strategies, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Cipicchio will lead the teams focused on designing, developing, and enhancing the analytics and models used to make investment and operating decisions to advance Pretium's investment strategies. She will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Cipicchio brings more than a decade of experience in portfolio construction and investment analytics, enabling and enhancing alpha-generating ideas and strategic asset investments. She joins Pretium from CPP Investments, where she most recently served on The Global Leadership Team as Managing Director, Head of Data and Advanced Analytics. Before that, Ms. Cipicchio spent 10 years at Bridgewater Associates, where she was most recently Head of Investment Engineering.

"Lauren has a proven track record of driving efficiency for investment funds through massive analytical ecosystem shifts, and I am confident that she will make significant contributions to Pretium and our asset investment strategy," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "In this new era of technological innovation, the addition of unique and advanced modeling platforms will serve as a competitive differentiator for Pretium and drive value across our ecosystem."

"Joining the Pretium team and adding to its unparalleled level of expertise at a time of tremendous growth is an incredible opportunity," said Ms. Cipicchio. "I look forward to contributing to the efforts already underway to expand and enhance the firm's investment offerings."

Ms. Cipicchio co-founded Bridgewater's Women's Network and served as a founding member of the firm's Diversity Council. Ms. Cipicchio holds a Master's from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts:

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium