/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: CAE's FY2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2023 first quarter financial results conference call/

MONTREAL, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media, analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend CAE's 2022 virtual annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Management will review the activities of fiscal year 2022 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022.

A conference call specific to CAE's fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results will be held at 1:30 pm ET.

i. CAE's FY2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer



When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET



Where: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at cae.com/investors/ or at https://web.lumiagm.com/460315137. The webcast will be archived following the event.



For media : Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer will be available via conference call to answer questions from the media following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 12:00 ET. Members of the media can dial in at +1-416-981-9037 or 1-800-768-2950

ii. FY2023 first quarter financial results

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance.

Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors. Members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately after the analysts' question period.

What: CAE's FY2023 Q1 financial results



When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2022/08/10/first-quarter-financial-results-fy2023/play and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

Conference call:

Country Phone Number NORTH AMERICA 1-877-586-3392 CANADA +1 416 981 9024 AUSTRALIA 1800003925 BELGIUM 080077657 FRANCE 0800919393 GERMANY 08001816101 NETHERLANDS 08000222280 SINGAPORE 8001012594 UNITED KINGDOM 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22019893

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

