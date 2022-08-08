Transcenta Announces the Appointment of Dr. Caroline Germa as Executive Vice President, Global Medicine Development and Chief Medical Officer

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces the appointment of Dr. Caroline Germa as the company's Executive Vice President, Global Medicine Development and Chief Medical Officer, reporting to Dr. Xueming Qian, CEO. Dr. Germa will be primarily responsible for leading the global development and translational research teams to advance Transcenta's pipeline molecules, conducting registrational trials to enable for approval by multiple global regulatory agencies, ensuring safety and compliance, as well as leading the global clinical collaborations with existing and potential partners.

Dr. Caroline Germa is an accomplished medical oncologist and medicine development leader with over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience, across the spectrum of drug development, from early clinical trials to late phase and registration.

Prior to joining Transcenta, Dr. Germa served as the Vice President and Head of the Early Development Clinical Group for AstraZeneca oncology department. During her time at AstraZeneca, Dr. Germa built an Early Development Clinical Group with over 180 staff and guided the clinical development of the early oncology portfolio.

Immediately prior to joining AstraZeneca, she worked for Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") and served as the Vice President of BMS Oncology and Development Team Lead for a major partnered oncology program.

Before Joining BMS, Dr. Germa spent seven years at Novartis, and led the late phase clinical development of multiple key oncology assets, especially the worldwide registration strategy and approval of Ribociclib (CDK4/6 inhibitor – Kisqali).

Earlier in her career, she also worked for Pfizer as its clinical lead for Neratinib (anti-HER2 inhibitor, Nerlynx) as well as Eli Lilly France and Sanofi/Aventis.

Dr. Germa received her MD and Medical Oncologist Degree, as well as Breast Disease and Immunology Master Degrees from Paris and Lille University, France.

"I would like to express my warmest welcome to Dr. Germa on her appointment," said Dr. Xueming Qian, CEO of Transcenta. "With her outstanding capabilities in global clinical development of innovative medicines and regulatory approval achievements, strong organizational leadership and rich management experience, as well as academic excellence in oncology, we believe that Dr. Germa will bring strong leadership to Transcenta for our global expansion, lead global development and regulatory approval of our innovative lead clinical assets, and make great contributions to increase the shareholder value of Transcenta."

"Delivering meaningful treatment options to patients is what drives me. I am thrilled to join Transcenta at this important juncture," said Dr. Caroline Germa, Executive Vice President, Global Medicine Development and Chief Medical Officer of Transcenta. "The early clinical data for TST001 are very promising and I look forward to working alongside Transcenta highly skilled scientific teams to bring the whole Transcenta portfolio to patients globally."

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

