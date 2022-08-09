Carrum Health Selects Novant Health as Its First Centers of Excellence Partner in North Carolina

High-Quality Orthopedic and Bariatric Care Now Available to Carrum Members at Novant Health Facilities in Charlotte, N.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered value-based care platform, today announced it is partnering with Novant Health to deliver orthopedic and bariatric care to Carrum Health members in North Carolina.

As an innovative leader in providing patient-centered care, Novant Health is the first Carrum Health COE partner in North Carolina, offering significant value, personalized care navigation and the latest in high-quality treatment options for both patients and their employers. Initially, this partnership will provide convenient access to care at Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, with potential to add additional services and evaluate expansion into other regions of the Novant Health footprint.

"The clinical strength of Novant Health's programs is exceptional and will give our employers in the region access to top-quality care," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "We are excited to expand our COE offering into North Carolina with Novant Health, which shares our commitment to providing patients with access to the region's best doctors and the most appropriate treatments for their individual needs."

"We're very excited to partner with Carrum Health to improve access to high-quality care for patients and their employers in and around our community," said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and the Charlotte market. "Like us, Carrum Health is an innovative leader when it comes to finding new ways to redesign and enhance the patient experience. By working directly with employers, we're now able to offer new value-based services directly to consumers."

Carrum Health brings the promise of value-based care to those who require surgery with its COE model, which enables self-insured employers to reduce healthcare expenditures, according to a RAND Corporation study. Patients typically face no out-of-pocket costs related to their care, with no deductibles, no co-pays and no unexpected bills. There is a 30-day warranty on each procedure, including any costs associated with the care.

The Carrum Health COE platform also improves the quality of care members receive. Carrum Health evaluates both the COE and the surgeon with a proprietary 50-point evaluation process, ensuring only the top 10% of providers are invited to join the platform.

"Novant Health is at the forefront of orthopedic and bariatric care in North Carolina, with a strong focus on ensuring that patients get the care they need, when they need it, to live happier and healthier lives," said Dr. Bryan Edwards, senior vice president of the Novant Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute. "Carrum Health is an ideal partner because we share the same values for providing an excellent patient experience and delivering the best possible outcomes. We look forward to extending our services to employers and their employees in North Carolina and surrounding areas."

Novant Health is also accredited as a comprehensive center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, certifying that it meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org.

