Forum Health Chicago Welcomes Three New Providers including Dr. Neeti Sharma

FLINT, Mich., August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Chicago, formerly Agenixs, part of the Forum Health network of integrative and functional medicine practices, welcomes three new medical providers to their premier clinic in downtown Chicago.

Neeti Sharma, MD, Jessica Montalvo, MD, IFMCP of Forum Health Wheaton, and Melissa Moore, MSN, RN bring years of experience and dedication to helping patients achieve optimal health and wellness through a root-cause approach.

"What I love most about functional medicine is the opportunity to meet patients at any stage of their health journey and change the trajectory of their wellness for a lifetime of healing," said Dr. Sharma. "This is Forum Health's mission and I couldn't be happier to be a part of this expanding network."

Dr. Neeti Sharma is a board-certified internal medicine physician who studied at the University of Arizona Integrative Health Fellowship under Dr. Andrew Weil, and specializes in gut health, autoimmune conditions, adrenal health, anti-aging, and hormone health.

Dr. Jessica Montalvo is an IFM-certified physician who has been with Forum Health Wheaton for more than a year and specializes in chronic illness, Alzheimer's disease, Lyme disease, hormone and gut health, and weight loss.

Melissa Moore is a registered nurse with more than 10 years of experience in healthcare specializing in helping patients achieve optimal wellness.

"Our new providers bring extensive experience to our Chicago location," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Their dedication to patients and passion to improve health is evident and makes them the perfect fit in the Forum Health family."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sharma and Ms. Moore to our network. They embody the dedication to whole-person healing that Forum Health stands for," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health.

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

