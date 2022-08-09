International Mixed Reality Standards Association (IMRSA) Opens to All Organizations

IRVINE, Calif., August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established by XR leaders in industry and government, the International Mixed Reality Standards Association (IMRSA) is now making its enterprise standards free and accessible to all businesses and individuals implementing Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Membership is free at https://intlmrsa.com/contact-us/. Please join and register for the Welcome to IMRSA: The Public Debut Webinar on Wednesday August 17.

The mission of IMRSA is to establish and share technical standards for Extended Reality. A grassroots organization established in 2014 by early adopters, IMRSA seeks to help businesses implement XR faster, more cost effectively, and with reduced risk. IMRSA standards are based on real-world implementations of XR in enterprise.

IMRSA standards address the XR project life cycle, from acquisition to production, and within the context of Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation. Advisory Board members include the United States Coast Guard, Lockheed Martin, Arctos, AVATAR Partners, Vertice Medtech Group and simpleAR.

Who is IMRSA for?

IMRSA is for businesses implementing XR, government agencies adopting XR, educational institutions, software engineering firms, digital transformation & XR consulting companies, and industry standards associations.

Supported Industries

IMRSA supports aerospace, automotive, construction, education, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, military & defense, energy, technology, and transportation.

Webinar: Welcome to IMRSA - The Public Debut

Join us on August 17, 2022, at 12:00PM PST for the Public Debut Webinar, where we will be covering the following:

Advantages of Membership

The IMRSA Functionality Matrix

Free IMRSA Sample Project

The XR Spectrum: What You Need to Know

The Benefits of IMRSA Compliance

To register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7970917666831921676

To become an IMRSA member: https://intlmrsa.com/contact-us/

For more information contact info@intlmrsa.com

