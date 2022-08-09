NBFA President Boyd Releases Official Statement on President Biden's Withdrawal of Support for Black Farmers

Biden Withdraws Support of Black Farmers

BOYDTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 After fighting for debt relief for over 3 decades, Boyd was elated when the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color was passed and signed into law by President Joe Biden last year in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Boyd met with Biden during the SC primaries to discuss the plight of Black Farmers and it was agreed upon that Biden would address Black Farmer issues. Again, last July (2021), Biden reaffirmed to Boyd he would have a face time meeting with him to discuss the ongoing struggles and delay of America's Black Farmers getting the long sought-after debt relief.

What could be worse than having another President to overturn legislation you enacted to help Black and other Farmers of Color during a pandemic; repealing your own legislation to take it away while they are being served foreclosure notices in a recession with the highest record of input costs in 40 years while sending hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine farmers.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Section 22008 repeals the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Section 1005 which provided Black, Native and other Farmers of Color debt relief.

SEC. 22008. REPEAL OF FARM LOAN ASSISTANCE.

Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (7 U.S.C. 1921

note; Public Law 117-2) is repealed.

"I'm very, very disappointed in this legislative action," he said in response to reading the final bill passed by the Senate. "I'm prepared to fight for debt relief for Black, Native American and other farmers of color all the way to the Supreme Court. I'm not going to stop fighting this."

"Discrimination at USDA against Black Farmers was rampant and severe. Section 1005 Loan Repayment program was a necessary step towards fixing those harms. To acknowledge and correct racism is not unconstitutional or racist."

WATCH NOW: Black Farmers Face Delays In Pandemic Debt-Relief As Prices Soar

We call upon our fellow farmers, neighbors and friends to join John Boyd in his call for President Joe Biden to issue a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to save American Farmers. The Biden Mortgage Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as other Agricultural Loans while legislative remedies are being debated in Congress.

America's Farmers are worth saving!

