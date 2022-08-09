North America's Largest Provider of Aviation Services Gives Away Car to Employee

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi, the largest provider of aviation services in North America, gave away a brand new 2022 Toyota Corolla LE to one of their airport employees at their Lexington, KY location, to recognize and reward exceptional employees based in high-performing locations. The employee, Kane Ramsey, has been a ramp agent for Unifi for over five years.

The winner of Unifi's 2022 employee car giveaway, Kane Ramsey. Ramsey was randomly selected from a list of employees at the company's top-five (out of 200+) performing locations. (PRNewswire)

Aviation service provider, Unifi, gave away a new car to an employee as part of their reward and recognition program.

Unifi selected the winner by narrowing eligibility to five locations based on the highest safety and operational performance metrics from their network of more than 200 locations and over 23,000 employees. The company then compiled a list of eligible employees based on several individual performance criteria and randomly selected the winner.

"At Unifi, we are constantly innovating to support our employees with an exceptional experience while working with us, so we are delighted to provide such a fantastic prize to one of our employees to celebrate their hard work and dedication," commented Gautam Thakkar , Unifi's CEO. "We are proud of all the work each of our frontline team members does, and we intend to continue to provide such unique incentives to reward employees at our top-performing stations over the summer."

Unifi is giving away two more brand new cars to employees as part of their summer recognition and reward program. The company is currently hiring in all its locations across the United States.

About Unifi

Unifi is the largest aviation services provider in North America servicing more than one million flights each year. With over 23,000 valued employees across more than 200 locations, Unifi provides a full range of above and below wing services including ground handling, cabin services, passenger handling, security, facility, cargo services, ground support equipment maintenance, and more to most major US-based airlines, airports, and cargo providers. Unifi's vision is to be the most respected company and to provide an exceptional experience getting aircraft and passengers to their destination, safely. Find out more at www.unifiservice.com.

About Argenbright Holdings

Argenbright Holdings is a privately held provider of workforce solutions in human capital-intensive industries headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with decades of experience in security, aviation services, and facilities services. Argenbright Holdings' mission is to provide legendary service to their clients by delivering the personal attention expected of local service providers, as well as having strong processes, technology-driven solutions, and national reach. Find out more at www.argenbrightgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unifi