Snapmaker Announces Artisan 3-in-1 3D Printer is Available for Pre-order Today

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest generation of 3-in-1 3D Printer Artisan, which is open for pre-order in the official store from August 9th .

(PRNewswire)

Artisan provides:

Next-Gen Linear Module

400mm x 400mm x 400mm Large Work Area

1 Minute Quick Swap

300 °C Dual Extrusion 3D Printing Module

10W High Power Laser Engraving & Cutting Module

200W CNC Carving & Cutting Module

An integrated Control System with Ultra-wide 7" Touchscreen

Enclosure Included

Inheriting the heritage of Snapmaker 2.0, Artisan has a stylish, all-metal design that not only guarantees durability, but also makes user experience smoother, easier, and on top of that, provides gigantic build volume.

Like the previous products, Artisan is still equipped with three modules that can satisfy users' different needs. It has 300°C Dual Extrusion 3D Printing Module, 10W High Power Laser Engraving & Cutting Module and 200W CNC Carving & Cutting, which are totally upgraded to level up the performance. Meanwhile, due to the innovative design of Quick-swap platforms and toolheads, it allows users to shift between 3 functions in 1 minute.

Artisan also features Next-Gen Linear Module, which applies industrial-grade transmission technology to desktop fabrication—steel guiderails made by CNC grinding at micron level are embedded in Artisan's linear modules. This leads to a significant rise in precision, rigidity and durability.

In addition, due to the innovative design of the Integrated Control System, which integrates the power module, emergency stop button, master control and touch screen into one system, the way users interact with touchscreen and the whole controller is revolutionized.

The upgraded functions allow Artisan to further meet the needs of different fabrication scenarios and truly turn a desktop into a workshop. The pre-order price is $2,799, which includes a compatible enclosure and free shipping. The printer is currently available at Snapmaker's official store .

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker's flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and 2022 iF Design Award.

