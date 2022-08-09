The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement Premieres New Documentary Series on Organization's Campaign for Pro Football Franchise Centered on its Bigfoot Mascot

The New Series "Bigfoots Football" Premiered Monday, August 1st, 2022, and will Air A Total of Six Weekly Episodes Leading into the Start of the 2022-23 NFL Season.

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bigfoots Football" from the Staunch Moderates Movement and its Staunch Moderates News television studio is the organization's latest content release aimed at delivering its messaging to a broader audience outside of the traditional political arena. The new six-episode video series provides a behind-the-scenes look into the development and execution of a new professional football franchise concept . Of particular note are two special episodes the series will include that speak to the movement's mission and philosophy. One is a key look into the movement's coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election and how co-founder Gregory T. Simmons found much of what transpired to be analogous to the format and structure of American professional football. The other special episode showcases the production of a music video for a new "Bigfoots Football" song, which will debut on the movement's upcoming sophomore album release called "Mission Peace," to be released August 26th, 2022.

The "Bigfoots Football" series began airing August 1st on the Staunch Moderates YouTube Channel Staunch Moderates News and continues with an additional five weekly episodes leading into the official start of the National Football League's 2022-23 season on September 8th, 2022.

Staunch Moderates are an Intellectual Movement that addresses our country's current intellectual and political divide and strives for both national and world peace. Formed in December of 2019, the Movement hit the ground running, campaigning for their messages throughout the 2020 Election Year. They actively campaigned in sixteen different state primaries by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, and also conducted polls and produced several interviews with different political luminaries during the conventions, through the debates, and up to the Election. With DJ Staunch's Casanova Ace rapping, the team even hosted a live Election Day Show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office staffer Edward P. Lozzi, among others. For fans, constituents and the curious, check it all out at StaunchModerates.org or any of their social media channels.

