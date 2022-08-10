JBM® Exceeds $1.5 Billion in First Half 2022 Multifamily Sales

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q1 & Q2 2022

With Q1 and Q2 in the books, the JBM® team has seen a hot start to 2022. The #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S. closed $1.5 billion worth of Florida multifamily transactions in the first half of 2022.

Known for their market dominance in Southwest Florida, the JBM® team closed the majority of their first half transactions in this area, including in Sarasota, Fort Myers, Estero, and Naples. In addition, 6 of the sales were brand new, Class A+, merchant developments – further cementing JBM's reputation as Florida's leading merchant development disposition broker.

Founder and CEO, Jamie May, states, "It's amazing to be a boutique shop and have incredible numbers like this – it goes to show the hard work and relationships we've built across the state and specifically Southwest Florida. When we started 20 years ago, nobody was interested in places like Fort Myers or Naples, but now they're some of the most desirable destinations in the entire country and two of the biggest benefactors of the net migration to Florida."

Despite exclusively focusing on Florida, Green Street has ranked JBM® as the #12 broker by sales volume across the entire U.S. for the first half of 2022. Their first half sales are not just limited to Southwest Florida, as JBM® has closed transactions across the entire state, including the Orlando MSA, Gainesville MSA, Jacksonville, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

Q3 & Q4 2022 Outlook

While interest rates have steadily risen, leading to inflated cap rates, the JBM® team remains on pace for a record year in 2022. As of August, JBM® has $2.4 billion in active listings on the market or under contract – the majority of which are across Tampa/St. Petersburg and Southwest Florida.

About JBM®

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is a multifamily brokerage firm with offices in Naples, St. Petersburg, and Orlando, Florida. They focus exclusively on multifamily asset disposition services, equity placement, capitalization and recapitalization of new merchant developments, core-plus, and value-add transactions. JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S. and the #1 ranked broker in Southwest Florida – with a 70%+ market share spanning the last 20+ years. In 2021, according to Green Street, JBM® achieved the #2 highest average sales price per transaction among qualifying brokers.

