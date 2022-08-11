Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

RANDON REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), ended in 06/30/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.8 billion in 2Q22, 31.2% up from 2Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 112.5 million in 2Q22, 57.7% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 362.0 million in 2Q22, 12.2% up from 2Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 13.1%.
  • Net Profit amounted to R$ 104.5 million, with net margin of 3.8% in 2Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

August 12, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados2T22-Randon_634

 

 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301604611.html

SOURCE Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.