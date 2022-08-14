xTool, a famous laser engraving brand, "builds a school" for kids during the back-to-school season

A reserved Meta Journey , Love and Creativity in the physical world

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, an up-and-running laser engraving machine brand, partner with Pencils of Promise for back-to-school season. Pencils of Promise (PoP) builds safe and healthy public primary school environments, with well-trained and supported teachers, where students can thrive. In this campaign, $1 will be donated by xTool when every xTool user shares their back-to-school content on social media, such as Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/xToolOfficial), while $10 will be donated when every machine is sold during Aug.15th to 31st on www.xtool.com. It is estimated that xTool will donate at least $10,000 to Pencils of Promise.

Why a laser engraving machine brand pays attention to Public Welfare and Education?

xTool noticed that many tools are developed to spark people's creativity in the digital world. For instance, Facebook came up with the concept of "Meta". The development of tools used in the physical world, however, lags behind. That is why Makeblock, the parent company of xTool, launched xTool, and carries out a reversed Meta journey.

xTool also wants to contribute to education even though it focuses more on the laser industry while the product line of stem toys dedicated to the education industry.

Meet xTool ——The new star in laser engraving/cutting

The data from Google Trends in the past year worldwide shows that the search interest of xTool has been on the rise and has overtaken the industry leader in some periods.

xTool D1 received great praise once it appeared on the market.

Later, xTool D1 Pro, the upgraded version of D1, launched in July 2022, also attracted a lot of attention. 400+ units were achieved during the Launch Live.

xTool M1 was awarded the German Red Dot. Its exquisite appearance makes it the priority choice for home use.

xTool is devoted to enriching the cutting and engraving materials to ensure more usage scenarios. Hence, it builds an ecology, selects various types of high-quality engraving and cutting materials, and categorizes them based on different usages.

xTool has recently landed Europe sites (eu.xtool.com) and Japan site (https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0B3R1SD38?ref=myi_title_dp) to facilitate users in different regions to create better service.

Now xTool is looking for more cooperation with different area.

