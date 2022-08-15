Allied Electronics & Automation Invests in Women in Electronics

Allied's new silver-level sponsorship further underscores its award-winning commitment to inclusivity and will help Women in Electronics fund key DEI, ESG and growth initiatives.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is now a silver-level sponsor of Women in Electronics, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) social impact organization dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women and diverse talent in the electronics industry and related end-user markets.

Women in Electronics (WE) empowers women in the electronics industry by facilitating networking events, ranging from chapter meetings and forums to its annual conference, and offering a monthly leadership growth program and quarterly life balance series to help members develop both personally and professionally. WE also advocates for members through its global mentorship program and development resources, including its "Leader in Highlight" podcast, and celebrates both members and sponsor organizations for their accomplishments and strides in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Allied's sponsorship of Women in Electronics further underscores its award-winning commitment to inclusivity and will help fund the organization's efforts to promote DEI, improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and support the continued growth of the electronics industry. Women currently only hold 10% of the leadership roles in the electronics industry but, according to data that WE collected from the Peterson Institute for International Economics and Cloverpop, companies with leadership teams at least half comprised of women earn 19% more equity on average. In addition, boards with a higher-than-average percentage of women outperform those with a lower-than-average percentage by 36% and companies with boards in the top quartile of gender diversity are 28% more likely to financially outperform than their peers. Similarly, the data shows that companies with leadership exhibiting age, gender and geographic diversity make better business decisions up to 87% of the time, achieving up to 60% better outcomes twice as fast with half the meetings.

"Allied is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace environment, and we are very proud of our continued efforts to further improve on our current successes," said Katie Cartwright, VP of People at Allied Electronics & Automation. "Sponsoring Women in Electronics gives us access to memberships that will allow our employees to capitalize on the organization's wealth of personal and professional career development resources and allows us to bolster our own DEI and ESG initiatives while funding work aimed at improving those initiatives throughout the industries we serve."

"Women in Electronics is a collaborative community of progressive leaders working to advance meaningful cultural and systemic change throughout the channel in the electronics industry, and we're thrilled to partner with the Allied team under shared organizational values of honor, authenticity, courage and commitment," said Jackie Mattox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Women in Electronics. "Together, I believe we can make a positive impact on the face of leadership in the electronics industry and, in particular, the rapidly expanding and increasingly important industrial automation industry."

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the Electronics Industry and related End User Markets. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate, providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and resources. Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations and reaches the broader Electronics Industry through regional chapter meetings and virtual events throughout the U.S. and Europe, with plans to reach a global community. WE is a social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.

To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

