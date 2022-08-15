Creatd to Launch Vocal's Highly Anticipated Android App Next Month, Ahead of Expectations

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that, following last week's successful wide release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS, the Company will roll out the app to Android users in mid-September, ahead of previous expectations.

Creatd to release Vocal app on Android following successful iOS launch (PRNewswire)

Commented Creatd's founder and COO Justin Maury, "The driving force behind releasing the new Vocal app is part of a broader effort to widen the distribution of our creators' stories and improve the experience for content consumers. By making the Vocal app available for Android users next month, we will be able to further widen our delivery of this enhanced Vocal experience to a significantly larger international audience."

The long-awaited first version of the Vocal app was designed to exponentially enhance the reach of Vocal creators, with a range of exclusive features that work to improve reader experience by enabling easy discovery of curated stories, and opening up new monetization opportunities for creators. The introduction of the app presents partnering brands with yet another outlet to Vocal's rapidly-growing audience by providing them with a scalable and unique platform to introduce products and services that are aligned with Creatd's vision. As part of the app's product roadmap, users will be able to access future premium resources and features, such as Vocal Coins—a new payment system within Vocal, which is part of the Company's broader token economics initiative.

Currently, users can download the Vocal app for iOS on the Apple App Store, here .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.