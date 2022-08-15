GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Second quarter 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 177,911 increased 9% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 478,554 increased 38% compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2022 net revenue of $158.7 million decreased 19% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 net revenue of $429.2 million increased 7% compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2022 net loss of $113.8 million compared to a net loss of $39.2 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 net loss of $151.0 million compared to a net loss of $46.5 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of negative $31.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $14.3 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of negative $20.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $46.4 million in the prior year period.

YTD 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $6.4 million compared to cash flow used in operations of $32.3 million in the prior year period.

"GoHealth has established itself as the volume leader in the Medicare Advantage e-broker space with a strong technology backbone, differentiated carrier relationships, and an innovative product portfolio. Our industry is facing a natural inflection point as competitive dynamics amongst our carrier partners and the needs of Medicare beneficiaries evolve. With that as our backdrop, we have embarked on a meaningful transformation for the organization with a renewed focus on high-quality customer experience, efficiency, and cash flow," said Vijay Kotte, GoHealth's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am confident in our team as we reposition the Company for success, and do not believe this quarter's results represent the financial performance we are capable of achieving," said Kotte."We are happy to report that the initial positive interest we received in our new Encompass Connect and Engage modules has resulted in contracts with each of our major carrier partners. We're ramping up these programs and expect to be fully deployed for this upcoming AEP. The expanded Encompass platform provides better carrier alignment, predictability, transparency, and unit economics, while also driving more cash into the business," said Kotte.

Mr. Kotte continued, "We expect our strategic moves, including the cost actions recently taken and the future ramp-up of our Encompass programs, to materially strengthen our ability to achieve cash flow breakeven on a trailing twelve-month basis by the middle of next year. While I believe we are now well positioned to execute on our goals, we have made the prudent decision to suspend the Company's previously issued quantitative guidance for the remainder of 2022. We expect to provide more color regarding full year 2022 on our third quarter earnings later this fall."

"We have a great deal of opportunity ahead of us as we transform our unique services and our differentiated Encompass platform with an eye toward quality and customer experience. We are eager to dig in and look forward to sharing updates on our progress over the coming quarters," concluded Mr. Kotte.

Additional Second Quarter 2022 Items of Note

On August 9, 2022 , the Company eliminated 835 full-time positions, representing approximately 23.7% of our workforce, primarily within our customer care and enrollment group. Total expected severance and employee-related charges are projected to be approximately $7.0 - $9.0 million and are primarily related to termination and employee-related benefits. These charges will be settled in cash.

The Company also announced it reached an agreement with its lenders to amend the Company's term debt facility to better align the debt covenants with the Company's trajectory of turnaround and growth. Details of the amended credit facilities are set forth on a Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI000b356a45c24452aea2f52ec20378bd . A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding our expected growth, level of cash flow, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the marketing and sale of Medicare plans are subject to numerous, complex and frequently changing laws, regulations and guidelines; our business may be harmed if we lose our relationships with carriers or if our relationships with carriers change; our failure to grow our customer base or retain our existing customers; carriers may reduce the commissions paid to us and change their underwriting practices in ways that reduce the number of, or impact the renewal or approval rates of, insurance policies sold through our platform; factors that impact our estimate of LTV (as defined below) may be adversely impacted; our management and independent auditors have identified a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting, and we may be unable to develop, implement and maintain appropriate controls in future periods, which may lead to errors or omissions in our financial statements; the potential delisting of our common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market; volatility in general economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and other commodity prices and exchange rates may impact our financial position and performance; our ability to borrow under the Credit Agreement is subject to ongoing compliance with a number of financial covenants, affirmative covenants, and other restrictions, which may limit our operations and our ability to take certain actions; we currently depend on a small group of carriers for a substantial portion of our revenue; information technology system failures could interrupt our operations; our ability to sell Medicare-related health insurance plans is largely dependent on our licensed health insurance agents; operating and growing our business may require additional capital; our strategic focus on cash flow optimization may lead to decreased revenue or otherwise adversely affect our business; we may lose key employees or fail to attract qualified employees; our operations may be adversely impacted by a reduction in employee headcount or other similar actions; the Founders (as defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K")) and Centerbridge (as defined in the 2021 Form 10-K) have significant influence over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders; and other important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K, and the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the 2021 Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 118,038

74.4 %

$ 147,508

74.9 %

$ (29,470)

(20.0) % Enterprise

40,616

25.6 %

49,394

25.1 %

(8,778)

(17.8) % Net revenues

158,654

100.0 %

196,902

100.0 %

(38,248)

(19.4) % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

51,074

32.2 %

37,442

19.0 %

13,632

36.4 % Marketing and advertising

44,714

28.2 %

55,735

28.3 %

(11,021)

(19.8) % Customer care and enrollment

66,542

41.9 %

61,927

31.5 %

4,615

7.5 % Technology

10,749

6.8 %

11,983

6.1 %

(1,234)

(10.3) % General and administrative

38,106

24.0 %

25,297

12.8 %

12,809

50.6 % Amortization of intangible assets

23,515

14.8 %

23,515

11.9 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

24,995

15.8 %

—

— %

24,995

NM Total operating expenses

259,695

163.7 %

215,899

109.6 %

43,796

20.3 % Income (loss) from operations

(101,041)

(63.7) %

(18,997)

(9.6) %

(82,044)

431.9 % Interest expense

12,724

8.0 %

8,277

4.2 %

4,447

53.7 % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

6.1 %

(11,935)

N/M Other (income) expense

(13)

— %

44

— %

(57)

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

(113,752)

(71.7) %

(39,253)

(19.9) %

(74,499)

189.8 % Income tax expense (benefit)

—

— %

(32)

— %

32

N/M Net income (loss)

$ (113,752)

(71.7) %

$ (39,221)

(19.9) %

$ (74,531)

190.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(69,933)

(44.1) %

(27,217)

(13.8) %

(42,716)

156.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (43,819)

(27.6) %

$ (12,004)

(6.1) %

$ (31,815)

265.0 % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.35)





$ (0.12)











Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

124,440





102,300











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (74,617)





$ (5,238)











Adjusted EBITDA

$ (31,741)





$ 14,296











Adjusted EBITDA margin

(20.0) %





7.3 %













_________________________

N/M = Not meaningful

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 327,677

76.3 %

$ 321,489

80.2 %

$ 6,188

1.9 % Enterprise

101,570

23.7 %

79,592

19.8 %

21,978

27.6 % Net revenues

429,247

100.0 %

401,081

100.0 %

28,166

7.0 % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

118,997

27.7 %

85,817

21.4 %

33,180

38.7 % Marketing and advertising

128,747

30.0 %

110,219

27.5 %

18,528

16.8 % Customer care and enrollment

144,997

33.8 %

109,021

27.2 %

35,976

33.0 % Technology

23,508

5.5 %

21,600

5.4 %

1,908

8.8 % General and administrative

67,323

15.7 %

44,982

11.2 %

22,341

49.7 % Amortization of intangible assets

47,029

11.0 %

47,029

11.7 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

24,995

5.8 %

—

— %

24,995

NM Total operating expenses

555,596

129.4 %

418,668

104.4 %

136,928

32.7 % Income (loss) from operations

(126,349)

(29.4) %

(17,587)

(4.4) %

(108,762)

618.4 % Interest expense

24,122

5.6 %

16,965

4.2 %

7,157

42.2 % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

3.0 %

(11,935)

N/M Other (income) expense

50

— %

57

— %

(7)

(12.3) % Income (loss) before income taxes

(150,521)

(35.1) %

(46,544)

(11.6) %

(103,977)

223.4 % Income tax expense (benefit)

472

0.1 %

(63)

— %

535

N/M Net income (loss)

$ (150,993)

(35.2) %

$ (46,481)

(11.6) %

$ (104,512)

224.8 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(93,691)

(21.8) %

(32,390)

(8.1) %

$ (61,301)

189.3 % Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (57,302)

(13.3) %

$ (14,091)

(3.5) %

$ (43,211)

306.7 % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.48)





$ (0.14)











Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

120,346





97,349











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (74,040)





$ 21,526











Adjusted EBITDA

$ (20,668)





$ 46,352











Adjusted EBITDA margin

(4.8) %





11.6 %













_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months

ended Jun. 30, 2022

Three months

ended Jun. 30, 2021 Net revenues

$ 158,654

$ 196,902 Net income (loss)

(113,752)

(39,221) Interest expense

12,724

8,277 Income tax expense (benefit)

—

(32) Depreciation and amortization expense

26,411

25,738 EBITDA

(74,617)

(5,238) Operating lease impairment charges (1)

24,995

— Share-based compensation expense (2)

14,257

7,599 Severance costs (3)

3,624

— Loss on extinguishment of debt (4)

—

11,935 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (31,741)

$ 14,296 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(20.0) %

7.3 %

_________________________

(1) Represents the operating lease impairment charge for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash. (3) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees. (4) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(in thousands)

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Net revenues

$ 429,247

$ 401,081 Net income (loss)

(150,993)

(46,481) Interest expense

24,122

16,965 Income tax expense (benefit)

472

(63) Depreciation and amortization expense

52,359

51,105 EBITDA

(74,040)

21,526 Operating lease impairment charges (1)

24,995

— Share-based compensation expense (2)

19,412

12,711 Severance costs (3)

5,015

— Loss on extinguishment of debt (4)

—

11,935 Professional services (5)

3,950

— Legal fees (6)

—

180 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (20,668)

$ 46,352 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(4.8) %

11.6 %

_________________________

(1) Represents the operating lease impairment charge for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash. (3) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees. (4) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (5) Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees. (6) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Marketing and advertising

$ 215

$ 426

$ 656

$ 764 Customer care and enrollment

624

1,043

1,255

1,839 Technology

627

1,133

1,609

1,880 General and administrative

12,791

4,997

15,892

8,228 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 14,257

$ 7,599

$ 19,412

$ 12,711

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Jun. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,156

$ 84,361 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $972 in 2022 and $558 in 2021

38,250

17,276 Commissions receivable - current

198,647

268,663 Prepaid expense and other current assets

19,955

58,695 Total current assets

333,008

428,995 Commissions receivable - non-current

961,999

993,844 Operating lease ROU asset

22,987

23,462 Other long-term assets

2,437

3,608 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

29,986

24,273 Intangible assets, net

547,640

594,669 Total assets

$ 1,898,057

$ 2,068,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,641

$ 39,843 Accrued liabilities

33,234

52,788 Commissions payable - current

60,294

104,160 Short-term operating lease liability

9,998

6,126 Deferred revenue

2,691

536 Current portion of long-term debt

5,270

5,270 Other current liabilities

15,764

8,344 Total current liabilities

141,892

217,067 Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

291,990

274,403 Long-term operating lease liability

40,947

19,776 Long-term debt, net of current portion

662,018

665,115 Other non-current liabilities

2,889

— Total non-current liabilities

997,844

959,294 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 131,965 and 115,487 shares issued;

131,776 and 115,487 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

13

11 Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 579,555 and 587,360 shares authorized; 197,547 and 205,352 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

20

21 Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021.

—

— Treasury stock – at cost; 189 shares of Class A common stock at June 30, 2022

(344)

— Additional paid-in capital

612,627

561,447 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(234)

(59) Accumulated deficit

(265,619)

(208,317) Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

346,463

353,103 Non-controlling interests

411,858

539,387 Total stockholders' equity

758,321

892,490 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,898,057

$ 2,068,851

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):





Six months ended Jun. 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Operating Activities







Net income (loss)

$ (150,993)

$ (46,481) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Share-based compensation

17,293

12,711 Depreciation and amortization

5,330

4,076 Amortization of intangible assets

47,029

47,029 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

1,381

1,262 Operating lease impairment charges

24,995

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

11,935 Non-cash lease expense

2,862

2,451 Other non-cash items

29

(846) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(21,119)

(2,702) Commissions receivable

101,928

(63,675) Prepaid expenses and other assets

39,795

(11,778) Accounts payable

(25,885)

6,114 Accrued liabilities

(19,898)

3,993 Deferred revenue

2,155

(36) Commissions payable

(26,279)

4,742 Operating lease liabilities

(2,993)

(2,406) Other liabilities

10,747

1,361 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,377

(32,250) Investing Activities







Purchases of property, equipment and software

(9,658)

(7,909) Net cash used in investing activities

(9,658)

(7,909) Financing Activities







Borrowings under term loans

—

310,000 Repayment of borrowings

(2,635)

(296,835) Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

—

(5,910) Debt issuance cost payments

(1,725)

(1,608) Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(103)

(154) Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

—

3,395 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,463)

8,888 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(461)

(100) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(8,205)

(31,371) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

84,361

144,234 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 76,156

$ 112,863 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable

$ 683

$ 2,233

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 103,685

65.4 %

$ 160,433

81.6 %

$ (56,748)

(35.4) % Medicare - External

50,103

31.6 %

31,379

15.9 %

18,724

59.7 % IFP and Other - Internal

4,245

2.7 %

3,788

1.9 %

457

12.1 % IFP and Other - External

621

0.4 %

1,302

0.7 %

(681)

(52.3) % Net revenues

158,654

100.0 %

196,902

100.0 %

(38,248)

(19.4) % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

(11,040)

(7.0) %

31,257

15.9 %

(42,297)

(135.3) % Medicare - External

(5,635)

(3.6) %

(1,688)

(0.9) %

(3,947)

233.8 % IFP and Other - Internal

1,582

1.0 %

(800)

(0.4) %

2,382

(297.8) % IFP and Other - External

(411)

(0.3) %

(57)

— %

(354)

621.1 % Segment profit (loss)

(15,504)

(9.8) %

28,712

14.6 %

(44,216)

(154.0) % Corporate expense

37,027

23.3 %

24,194

12.3 %

12,833

53.0 % Amortization of intangible assets

23,515

14.8 %

23,515

11.9 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

24,995

15.8 %

—

— %

24,995

N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

6.1 %

(11,935)

N/M Interest expense

12,724

8.0 %

8,277

4.2 %

4,447

53.7 % Other (income) expense

(13)

— %

44

— %

(57)

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (113,752)

(71.7) %

$ (39,253)

(19.9) %

$ (74,499)

189.8 %

_________________________

N/M = Not meaningful





Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021







(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 307,530

71.6 %

$ 317,786

79.2 %

$ (10,256)

(3.2) % Medicare - External

111,589

26.0 %

70,879

17.7 %

40,710

57.4 % IFP and Other - Internal

8,445

2.0 %

7,763

1.9 %

682

8.8 % IFP and Other - External

1,683

0.4 %

4,653

1.2 %

(2,970)

(63.8) % Net revenues

429,247

100.0 %

401,081

100.0 %

28,166

7.0 % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

23,799

5.5 %

77,700

19.4 %

(53,901)

(69.4) % Medicare - External

(13,428)

(3.1) %

(2,319)

(0.6) %

(11,109)

479.0 % IFP and Other - Internal

2,172

0.5 %

(1,529)

(0.4) %

3,701

(242.1) % IFP and Other - External

(669)

(0.2) %

103

— %

(772)

(749.5) % Segment profit (loss)

11,874

2.8 %

73,955

18.4 %

(62,081)

(83.9) % Corporate expense

66,199

15.4 %

44,513

11.1 %

21,686

48.7 % Amortization of intangible assets

47,029

11.0 %

47,029

11.7 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

24,995

5.8 %

—

— %

24,995

N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

3.0 %

(11,935)

N/M Interest expense

24,122

5.6 %

16,965

4.2 %

7,157

42.2 % Other (income) expense

50

— %

57

— %

(7)

(12.3) % Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (150,521)

(35.1) %

$ (46,544)

(11.6) %

$ (103,977)

223.4 %

_________________________

N/M = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Medicare Advantage

167,507

153,163

453,616

326,037 Medicare Supplement

194

1,022

696

2,126 Prescription Drug Plans

4,935

2,374

11,460

4,967 Total Medicare

172,636

156,559

465,772

333,130

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.

Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Medicare Advantage

93,585

121,299

282,513

250,185 Medicare Supplement

64

268

218

519 Prescription Drug Plans

1,874

2,033

4,873

4,317 Total Medicare

95,523

123,600

287,604

255,021

Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Medicare Advantage

67,495

31,450

155,443

73,691 Medicare Supplement

49

665

265

1,396 Prescription Drug Plans

2,939

236

6,113

525 Total Medicare

70,483

32,351

161,821

75,612

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

LTV per Approved Submission

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Medicare Advantage

$ 739

$ 850

$ 750

$ 853 Medicare Supplement

$ 805

$ 846

$ 834

$ 821 Prescription Drug Plans

$ 203

$ 215

$ 203

$ 215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Six months ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Medicare Advantage

2,750

3,232

7,237

9,171 Medicare Supplement

1,794

2,042

3,985

3,692 Prescription Drug Plans

731

791

1,560

1,676 Total Medicare

5,275

6,065

12,782

14,539

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.