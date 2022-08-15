The Mexican-inspired cocktail brand is giving away free mariachi performances to ten lucky winners across the US

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Sauza® Agave Cocktails is looking to encourage people to get busy living by spending valuable time with family and friends over flavorful drinks and music. To honor Sauza's Mexican heritage and Jalisco roots, Sauza Agave Cocktails is giving ten lucky winners a free mariachi booking during Hispanic Heritage Month through its Que Viva el Mariachi (or Long Live Mariachi) contest.

Sauza® Agave Cocktails launches its Que Viva el Mariachi contest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (PRNewswire)

Sauza Agave Cocktail fans in big cities across the country – Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City – can visit www.sauzaagavecocktailsmariachi.splashthat.com between August 17 - August 26 to enter to win a two-hour mariachi booking during Hispanic Heritage Month, along with a branded cooler and a $100 gift card. To submit, applicants will be asked to explain how and why they would like to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a mariachi band and enjoy the performance with family and friends. The contest will be open to residents of participating cities who are 21 years of age or older and prize redemption must be within city limits on assigned date and time. Alcohol will not be awarded as part of the prize.

"Sauza took inspiration from its Mexican heritage to craft these bold, indulgent cocktails meant to be enjoyed with family and friends" said Stephanie Kang, Senior Director of RTD Strategic Ventures at Beam Suntory. "The Que Viva el Mariachi contest allows us to showcase Sauza's Mexican heritage in a new way, a way that inspires everyone to enjoy delicious drinks along with music that is emblematic of the rich Mexican culture."

Sauza introduced the newly released canned cocktails this spring in partnership with Boston Beer Company. Crafted with agave nectar and real fruit flavor, Sauza Agave Cocktails boast bold flavors in four varieties inspired by the tastes of Mexico: Lime Crush, Tropical Twist Strawberry Breeze and Black Cherry Smash. These are the perfect complement to listening to mariachi music with friends and family.

For more information about the contest and Sauza Agave Cocktails, follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook , or visit www.sauzatequila.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida or New York City, New York to enter. Void outside Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida, New York City, New York and where prohibited. Contest begins August 17, 2022 and ends August 26, 2022. You may enter online by accessing www.sauzaagavecocktailsmariachi.splashthat.com and completing all required information on the entry page. To view our Privacy Policy, visit https://www.beamsuntory.com/en/privacy-policy . FOR OFFICIAL RULES GO TO https://bit.ly/sauzaagavemariachirules .

ABOUT SAUZA® TEQUILA

As part of one of the largest tequila houses, Sauza® Tequila has been at the forefront of pioneering tequila and a true champion of Mexican culture and its people since 1873. Each bottle of Sauza® Tequila is carefully crafted with the freshest blue weber agave from the storied "La Perseverancia" distillery in Jalisco, Mexico using a process deeply rooted in tradition. Built on the spirit of connections, Sauza® believes that something extraordinary happens when people come together. Sauza® offers a full line of refreshingly real tequila including Sauza® Hacienda Silver, Sauza® Hacienda Gold, Sauza® Conmemorativo Añejo, and ready-to-drink Sauza Agave Cocktails.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Bevy Long Drink as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com , which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Sauza® Agave Cocktails, Premium Malt Beverage with Natural Flavors, 8% alc./vol. ©2022 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

