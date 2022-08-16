ATTN DENVER: Wendy's Sweetens up the Morning with NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks

Wendy's Breakfast Menu Expands with a Taste of Nostalgia, Bringing Sweet Addition to the Savory Lineup

Wendy's® is sweetening its breakfast lineup with the addition of its NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks, available in Denver restaurants beginning today. As the first sweet breakfast menu addition, this treat serves up syrupy goodness for fans in the 303 looking for a flavorful way to start their morning – whether at home or on-the-go.

Each bite of Homestyle French Toast Sticks delivers a mouthful of flavor striking the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla. Fans can pair this classic breakfast option with a new syrup dip to complement the flavor profile. Breakfast lovers can dip into a variety of size options, including a 4-piece or 6-piece a la carte option or a 6-piece combo featuring Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage.

Homestyle French Toast Sticks are available NOW at restaurants across the Mile High City.

Wendy's launched breakfast offerings to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at competitors. The sweet new addition continues to deliver on its promise of offering high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast options.

Place an order through the Wendy's mobile app or order in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all. year. long. with Wendy's Rewards™ .*

The only question that remains... will you enjoy your Homestyle French Toast Sticks with a dip, dunk, or drizzle?

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

