Aviat Extends Routing to the Network Edge

Aviat releases IP/MPLS and Segment Routing on its All-Outdoor Radio Platform to reduce the need for separate routers and outdoor cabinets to lower 5-year TCO by up to $15,000 per site

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the availability of new software that enables integrated IP/MPLS and Segment Routing to be deployed out to the network edge using Aviat's WTM 4000 all-outdoor microwave, millimeter-wave and multi-band radio platform.

Avoiding the need for a stand-alone Cell Site Router (CSR), and in many cases an outdoor equipment cabinet, will result in a smaller site footprint, lower power consumption, simplified deployment and maintenance, and reduced site leasing costs – for typical savings of up to $15,000 per site over a 5-year period.

Operators will now be able to take advantage of IP/MPLS and Segment Routing on WTM 4000 to modernize and simplify their access network topology and provide 10 Gbps connectivity and VPN services for high value enterprise customers at lowest possible TCO.

This latest update to Aviat's Operating System (AOS) software extends its leadership in integrated networking for wireless backhaul and transport. AOS was originally developed to support IP/MPLS operation on Aviat's CTR 8000 Microwave and Transport Routers for aggregation, long-haul trunking and pre-aggregation applications. Aviat added High Availability (HA) routing in 2021 to support resilient network architectures for critical applications and high-capacity nodes. Aviat's ProVision Plus SDN-ready management platform completes the solution with an advanced and simple to use graphical interface to provision and manage MPLS services. WTM 4000 with IP/MPLS is interoperable with routers from other vendors, so can also be deployed at the edge of networks with existing router infrastructures.

"With this new software release network operators of any type are now able to deploy Routing services easily and cost-effectively scale their networks to meet their customer's demands," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "With IP/MPLS and Segment Routing on WTM 4000 we have extended our promise to deliver solutions that simplify our customer's networks and lower TCO, all the way to the edge of their network."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

