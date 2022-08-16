Camis Inc. Announces Kim Mackie as Chief Executive Officer

Hire underscores the company's focus on growth and innovation.

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camis Inc., a leading provider of reservation and facilities management solutions for government-operated parks and campgrounds across Canada and the United States, announced today that it has appointed Kim Mackie as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kim is a seasoned SaaS technology leader with a strong track record of driving growth and customer success across the North American market. Kim comes to Camis with over 20 years of experience building strong teams, developing new markets, and implementing growth strategies in fast-growing software businesses.

"I am excited to join Camis and be part of a culture that takes so much pride in delivering valuable solutions to our customers," said Mackie. "Camis will continue to push harder to lead in our industry as we strive to exceed customer expectations, expand product offerings, build partnerships, and refine our approach to meet the evolving needs of the reservation and parks management market."

Kim joins Camis at an exciting time in the company's history when demand for the reservation and parks management solutions offered by Camis are at an all-time high. Over 725 government-operated parks, harbors, and marinas situated in Canada and the United States presently use the SaaS, call center, and infrastructure support solutions powered by Camis. Each year over 3 million customers book their outdoor experience on a Camis platform.

About Camis

Founded in 1979, Camis has relationships with over 725 park managers across federal, state, and provincial campgrounds to help manage millions of reservations annually. With offices in Ontario, Maryland, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Camis' product offering includes a feature-rich reservation management solution, in-house call center services, and secure payment management solutions. Learn more at camis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Camis Inc.