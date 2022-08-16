DataDome Ranked 21st Cybersecurity Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 618%, DataDome Ranks 1,050 Overall Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that it ranked 21st in cybersecurity—and number 1,050 overall—on the Inc. 5000 , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This achievement is a reflection of the critical role our solution plays in safeguarding businesses from malicious online activities," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. "DataDome's success is a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication to innovation, as well as our customers' trust in the work we do every day to protect them."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome's launch of the first privacy compliant, secure, and user-friendly CAPTCHA . The company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution , Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech - Security , and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

DataDome's online fraud & bot management solution offers full endpoint protection—across mobile applications, websites, and APIs—in real time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities garner praise from users, who consistently give DataDome 5-star reviews on G2, the world's largest tech marketplace and review platform.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About DataDome

DataDome is a global provider of state-of-the-art bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs, against online fraud. DataDome's mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so sensitive data remains safe without compromising user privacy or the user experience. DataDome leverages AI and machine learning to analyze 1 trillion signals each day and beat sophisticated attacks in real time. DataDome protects leading digital commerce businesses , including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, Patreon, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

