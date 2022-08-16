N2 Packaging Systems Reports Growth in First Six Months of 2022

Demand For Sustainable, Preservation-Focused Cannabis Packaging Leads to New International Client Expansion; Strongest Quarters post Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Packaging Systems LLC ("N2 Packaging," "Company" or "N2"), a sustainable packaging company which uses innovative engineering and proprietary packaging technologies to protect and preserve CBD and cannabis products, today announced 44.5% Year over Year growth in the first half of 2022. N2's growth was driven by 16 new business accounts across the United States and around the world, including Israel and Jamaica.

The new clients will be utilizing the company's cornerstone product, 2Can™ with N2 Nitro Inside™, a patented packaging innovation that has become the go-to premium packaging solution for craft cannabis brands and single state cultivators to some of the largest multi-state operators (MSOs) in North America.

"Several important market drivers propelled our first half of year growth. Chief among them were an increase in consumer demand for sustainable cannabis packaging and our Company's commitment to addressing this market need for our clients whose brands those consumers love. The other was our promise of guaranteed domestic supply of cannabis packaging – a strategic pivot the company made due to supply chain and logistics issues that affected the entire industry during COVID," said Thom Brodeur, N2 Packaging CEO. "Delivering packaging solutions that address our core value pillars of safety, sustainability, preservation and profitability are hallmarks of N2's reputation in the market. We're proud of that," Brodeur concluded.

In a recent survey of N2 partners, cannabis producers identified brand reputation, long term shelf stability, freshness of product, and child resistant / senior accessible sustainable packaging as the primary reasons for partnering with N2.

"We chose to partner with N2 Packaging Systems because we needed a child resistant storage solution that would keep our products fresh. Having packaging readily available to us at all times has been an added bonus to the relationship," said Lynn Benusa, Manager of Purchasing at Prime Wellness.

In the US, 40% of N2's newest clients came from the burgeoning cannabis markets of New York, New Jersey, and other markets including North Carolina and Florida. Canada accounted for 25% of new growth while international markets totaled 13%.

About N2 Packaging Systems LLC

N2 Packaging Systems is an Arizona-based sustainable packaging company that offers innovative packaging solutions for various industries, including the legal cannabis industry. N2's proprietary process is cornerstone to their mission of collaborating with licensed, reputable businesses to provide a packaging solution that consistently delivers high quality products through a compliant, sustainable process. N2's emphasis on quality control, product preservation and compliance provide a superior packaging option that meets the needs of cultivators, distributors, regulators and consumers. N2 Packaging currently operates in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

