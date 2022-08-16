Turk & Company Announces Acquisition of Lenders Title Group by Knox-Precision Holdings, LLC

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client, Lenders Title, a subsidiary of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN), has been acquired by Knox-Precision Holdings, LLC.

Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to Lenders Title.

Lenders Title Group is one of the largest and pre-eminent title insurance agencies in the American Southeast, operating in Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee, and has diligently served the real estate community for over 100 years.

Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company, said, "We're pleased to have advised First Horizon on the sale of Lenders Title Group. Both Knox and LTG were a pleasure to work with and we are proud of the excellent result for all the parties."

"This is another milestone achievement for us and affirms our position as the leading M&A firm to the title industry." - Howard Turk

Beau Fast, President and CEO of Lenders Title, added, "We are excited about this next chapter in our journey. Our historical success is due to the hard work and dedication of our title associates and the confidence our clients have in us, all backed by the support of our banking colleagues throughout the years. Our team now has a chance to continue to flourish as a part of Knox-Precision Holdings, an organization dedicated to title and closing services."

"Our vision is to build the largest and best independent title agency in the country. One element of our plan involves buying world class title businesses, led by exceptional operators who share our belief in the merit of building a business where our employees feel valued, safe and enjoy abundant career growth opportunities. Beau Fast and Lenders Title Group (LTG) fit every requirement we have and are a welcome addition to the other full-service title agencies we already own. LTG also adds to our geographic footprint so that we are now super regional and well on our way to becoming national. We are thrilled to have them join our growing team," said Alex Gregor, Knox-Precision Holdings Founder and Managing Partner.

Turk & Co is a real estate industry Mergers and Acquisition firm with global reach that specializes in evaluating, buying and selling title insurance agencies, title insurance underwriters and ancillary businesses.

To learn more, please contact us at learnmore@turkandco.com or 310 294 9199.

