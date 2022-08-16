Wright expands its ResiFlood program into North Carolina with launch of an exclusive, admitted product

First-of-its-kind, residential private flood coverage available beginning August 16th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services has announced its entrance into North Carolina with the introduction of an admitted, stand-alone private flood insurance product as the next state in the continued expansion of the company's ResiFlood program. In partnership with the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NC DOI) and the North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB), Wright Flood is proud and excited to introduce admitted private flood to North Carolina homeowners. As the first to adopt the NCRB residential private flood product, Wright continues to demonstrate its leadership in the flood insurance marketplace.

This protection is available to residential property owners in the state of North Carolina beginning August 16, 2022. It is underwritten by Incline Casualty Company, part of the Incline P&C Group, which carries an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Besti. Wright's ResiFlood product is offered in 11 states, with expansion plans to introduce admitted private flood to homeowners in additional states across the county.

ResiFlood can be purchased to protect homes against the risk of flooding since most property policies do not cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents.

Thanks to advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the ResiFlood program can pinpoint risk locations house by house to deliver a highly flexible coverage offering. Other key features of this first-of-its-kind, stand-alone flood insurance include:

The Incline policy is an admitted form approved by the NC DOI

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use and Building Ordinance coverages

"We're pleased to roll out our very successful ResiFlood program to homeowners in North Carolina," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "We want to thank the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the North Carolina Rate Bureau for their support and assistance in this process. We couldn't have gotten to this point without their staff's advice, direction and council. This has truly been a team effort over several years, reflecting a focus and dedication to helping protect the citizens of North Carolina."

"With ResiFlood, we are offering flood coverage that isn't one size fits all," Watje added. "Each home we cover is as unique as the people living there. That's why we have created a product that will not only help to protect your home but also has the flexibility to customize that protection. As we roll out this program across the country, we look forward to making customizable flood insurance a national standard."

North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey stated that he is equally enthused about the new opportunity for property owners in the state.

"It is exciting to hear that private residential flood insurance will soon be available for purchase in North Carolina," Causey said. "This will give homeowners a new option when reviewing protection for their homes. Our department has always been a strong advocate for this type of coverage, and we appreciate the effort the people at Wright Flood and Incline Casualty have made to make this a reality for North Carolinians."

Chris McClellan, the president and CEO of Incline P&C Group, said he's excited about the partnership and the expansion into North Carolina.

"Wright Flood delivers the latest in flood insurance products and exceptional service to its customers across the United States through its unmatched industry expertise, user-friendly technology and unparalleled claims reputation," McClellan said. "Incline is proud to help property owners protect their investments against unforeseen flood disasters with its partnership with Wright Flood."

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) offers primary and excess flood products in numerous markets across the United States and is building out our growing Flood Insurance Marketplace. The WNFIS portfolio includes admitted flood products and, as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, excess and surplus lines products with AM Best ratings of A- (Excellent) or higher. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC at (866) 373-5663 for more information.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provide each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: www.inclinepc.com.

