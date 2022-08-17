Century Housing Expands The Century Villages at Cabrillo with The Cove, 90 New Supportive Apartment Homes for Veterans and Families in Long Beach

CADI joined the project team to celebrate the groundbreaking of permanent supportive housing targeting families and Veterans experiencing homelessness

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Housing (Century) celebrated the groundbreaking of The Cove, an all-new permanent supportive housing (PSH) development and newest addition to The Century Villages at Cabrillo (CVC), a 27-acre affordable and service-enriched community in Long Beach. The expansion will provide 60 affordable homes for Veterans experiencing homeless and 29 affordable homes for low income Veterans for a total of 90 homes, together with supportive services available to all Veteran residents.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilmember Roberto Uranga joined developer Century Affordable Development, Inc. (CADI) to celebrate the positive impact The Cove will have for Long Beach Veterans. "This development reflects the City's commitment to building quality, affordable housing in Long Beach," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "We are incredibly grateful to Century Housing and all of our partners for their investment in safe, secure housing and critical services for our Veterans."

"The Cove is a wonderful project that will add to all that Villages at Cabrillo has to offer for our Veterans in need," said Councilmember Roberto Uranga. "We are very grateful to Century for their partnership and investment in the Seventh District community and in our Veterans."

CADI recognized critical partners including the County of Los Angeles which contributed general funds. "The Cove represents a major step in our joint commitment to bring more affordable and supportive housing to Los Angeles County and an effort to recognize the enormous sacrifice made by our Veterans," said LACDA Executive Director, Emilio Salas. "The LACDA's partnership with Century Housing will build onto the number of permanent homes available for the men and women who have served our country."

Additional investment came from the City of Long Beach, the County of Los Angeles with No Place Like Home funds, Wells Fargo, the Home Depot Foundation, the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach and Century Housing Corporation. "The public and private partners that made The Cove possible are also helping The Villages become a long-term success for Long Beach. Century is incredibly proud to bring these beautiful homes to Veterans in need," said Brian D'Andrea, Senior Vice President of Century Housing.

The Century Villages at Cabrillo is home to more than 1,500 residents, including approximately 700 Veterans, and creates the physical and social conditions where collaborating programs can succeed in overcoming homelessness. "The Cove is an integral part of The Century Villages at Cabrillo community plan," said Steve Colman, Executive Director of CVC. "It will sit at the heart of The Villages, where Veterans can take full advantage of the resources provided by more than a dozen on-site service providers accessible within a short walk."

CADI recognized the contributions of the project team, which includes architect The Architects Collective and contractor Walton Construction Services. The Cove will include more than 10,800 square feet of community space with a large podium courtyard, classroom spaces, a gym, multiple case management offices, and a bike repair shop to benefit the entire community. The Cove is expected to be completed in late 2023.

About Century

Century Housing is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) supporting quality affordable home development throughout California. Century Housing provides innovative end-to-end financing from acquisition to permanent loans and serves as a reliable partner to state and local agencies, municipalities and other CDFIs in pioneering impactful financing programs like GSAF or LACHIF. Century's in-house development affiliate, Century Affordable Development, Inc., operates a portfolio of more than 2,100 affordable homes with several thousand in the pipeline. Visit www.century.org and www.centuryaffordable.org for more information.

